Inter Milan's Ever Banega has 'very substantial offers' from China - agent

Inter Milan midfielder Ever Banega could be about to leave the Serie A club after just six months by moving to China this winter.

Banega, 28, has struggled to match the expectations following his arrival on a free transfer from the Europa League winners and he was used only as a substitute in three of the last four fixtures of 2016 by coach Stefano Pioli.

The chance to cash in on a player they took for free in the summer might appeal to the Nerazzurri, who would then be able to invest the funds in other players, and according to the Argentinian midfielder's agent Marcelo Simonian there are offers on the table.

"Of course there are, I am not going to hide that," Simonian told Tuttomercatoweb. "I can reveal that there have been some very, very substantial offers from an economic viewpoint from China, but not only from there.

"Ever also has enquiries from the Premier League and the Spanish Liga. Right now he's an Inter player and as things stand, I would say that he is staying."

Ever Banega won the Europa League twice with Sevilla.

Following the transfer of Carlos Tevez to Shanghai Shenhua, where former Inter midfielder Fredy Guarin and forward Obafemi Martins are also on the books, and of Chelsea's Oscar to Shanghai SIPG, more and more players have been linked with lucrative moves to the Far East.

Inter can expect to receive a significant sum for Banega and that could be used for an immediate bid for Atalanta's Roberto Gagliardini.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 22-year-old is already close to signing for Serie A rivals Juventus, who would allow the player to remain in Bergamo until 2018, whereas Inter would be keen on taking him immediately.

Gagliardini was called up to a training camp with Italy in November and is tipped to be part of Giampiero Ventura's next squad selection in March.

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.