Aston Villa
Leeds United
1
1
FT
Game Details
Rotherham United
Burton Albion
1
2
FT
Game Details
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
0
0
LIVE 31'
Game Details
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
 By Ben Gladwell
Inter Milan's Ever Banega has 'very substantial offers' from China - agent

Carlos Tevez says he will think about what's best for Boca Juniors and his family as he admits to considering retirement.
Don Hutchison has expressed that Carlos Tevez's move to China makes perfect sense and the move may become a new trend.
Craig Burley says regardless if Carlos Tevez moves to the Chinese Super League, he's not watching.
The FC crew react to reports John Obi Mikel and Carlos Tevez could both be on their way to the Chinese Super League.

Inter Milan midfielder Ever Banega could be about to leave the Serie A club after just six months by moving to China this winter.

Banega, 28, has struggled to match the expectations following his arrival on a free transfer from the Europa League winners and he was used only as a substitute in three of the last four fixtures of 2016 by coach Stefano Pioli.

The chance to cash in on a player they took for free in the summer might appeal to the Nerazzurri, who would then be able to invest the funds in other players, and according to the Argentinian midfielder's agent Marcelo Simonian there are offers on the table.

"Of course there are, I am not going to hide that," Simonian told Tuttomercatoweb. "I can reveal that there have been some very, very substantial offers from an economic viewpoint from China, but not only from there.

"Ever also has enquiries from the Premier League and the Spanish Liga. Right now he's an Inter player and as things stand, I would say that he is staying."

Ever Banega won the Europa League twice with Sevilla.

Following the transfer of Carlos Tevez to Shanghai Shenhua, where former Inter midfielder Fredy Guarin and forward Obafemi Martins are also on the books, and of Chelsea's Oscar to Shanghai SIPG, more and more players have been linked with lucrative moves to the Far East.

Inter can expect to receive a significant sum for Banega and that could be used for an immediate bid for Atalanta's Roberto Gagliardini.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 22-year-old is already close to signing for Serie A rivals Juventus, who would allow the player to remain in Bergamo until 2018, whereas Inter would be keen on taking him immediately.

Gagliardini was called up to a training camp with Italy in November and is tipped to be part of Giampiero Ventura's next squad selection in March.

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.

