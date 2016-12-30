Previous
Aston Villa
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/4  Draw: 9/4  Away: 27/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Rotherham United
Burton Albion
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 19/10  Draw: 12/5  Away: 8/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
8:50 AM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 10/3  Draw: 5/2  Away: 19/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 4/7  Draw: 16/5  Away: 11/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 17/4  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 2/1  Draw: 5/2  Away: 29/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 8/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 8/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

 By PA Sport
Kieran Richardson and Marouane Chamakh leave Cardiff City

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock confirmed the duo's departure.

Cardiff players Kieran Richardson and Marouane Chamakh have left the Championship club, Neil Warnock has confirmed.

The pair were signed as free agents when Warnock arrived as manager at the start of October.

"They have left this week," the manager told a news conference ahead of his side's trip to Championship leaders Brighton on Friday.

"They have been good professionals, but we need to manipulate this squad and those two are easy as their contracts are up. They will both find clubs."

Neither player figured prominently under Warnock.

Former England midfielder Richardson, 32, started only two league games and made four further appearances from the bench.

Morocco striker Chamakh, also 32, made only two substitute appearances and has not figured since the 2-1 defeat at Newcastle on Nov. 5.

Comments

