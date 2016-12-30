Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo to step in if Pepe leaves - reports

Jesus Vallejo has produced a string of fine performances for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Jesus Vallejo is set to be Real Madrid's first choice to replace Pepe if the defender leaves in the summer, according to reports in Spain.

Reports say Vallejo, on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt from Madrid, is poised to be brought back to the Bernabeu as a first-team player.

Pepe has yet to sign a new contract, with his current terms expiring in June. He has made 327 appearances for Real since joining from Porto in 2007.

Marca reported that the 33-year-old Portugal international is not close to reaching an agreement and could move to the Chinese Super League.

And both it and AS said Vallejo was Real coach Zinedine Zidane's main candidate to replace him, with AS also saying that he is first choice.

The 19-year-old has made 14 Bundesliga starts for Eintracht since joining on a season-long loan.

The German club are hoping to extend his loan for another year, and he said last month that it would be a mistake if he "obsessed about playing already for Real Madrid."

But his outstanding performances sparked speculation that Madrid might be prepared to pay a penalty fee to get him back to the Bernabeu in January.

Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.