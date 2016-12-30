Previous
 By Glenn Price, Liverpool correspondent
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain link with Liverpool is 'nonsense' - Jurgen Klopp

Alison Bender and Don Hutchison assess whether Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jese Rodriguez are realistic targets for Liverpool.

LIVERPOOL -- Jurgen Klopp has dismissed reports linking Liverpool with a January move for Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as "nonsense."

Multiple British newspapers on Thursday linked the Reds with Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is reported to be growing frustrated at his lack of opportunities at the Emirates Stadium.

However, speaking at a news conference on Thursday afternoon, Liverpool manager Klopp was quick to state that the Merseyside outfit are not preparing a bid for the 23-year-old.

"Usually, I don't say anything about transfer rumours, but I can make an exception -- no problem. It's nonsense," Klopp told reporters.

"If we think we have to do something and if there's a player who can help us -- not only in January, but in February, March, April, May and the season after -- then we would do something.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

"If not, then we won't. It's one of the few times you can do something [make a signing] so of course, it's important, but I'm not sure it will be important for us this year."

Meanwhile, Klopp has ruled Philippe Coutinho out of the New Year's Eve meeting with Manchester City.

Coutinho sustained ankle ligament damage in November but had hoped to make a return in time for the encounter with Pep Guardiola's side at Anfield.

"He is in a good way, a really good way -- I spoke to him a few minutes ago," Klopp added. "But the City game, for sure, is too early and if the City game is too early then I am pretty sure the Sunderland game [on Jan. 2] is too early, too. That's it."

Joel Matip will also sit out the City game, with the centre-back still nursing a recurring ankle problem that has forced him to miss Liverpool's last three matches.

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.

