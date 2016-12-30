Previous
Aston Villa
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 6/5  Draw: 9/4  Away: 11/4 
Rotherham United
Burton Albion
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 15/8  Draw: 12/5  Away: 13/8 
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
8:50 AM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Home: 10/3  Draw: 5/2  Away: 19/20 
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Home: 3/5  Draw: 3/1  Away: 11/2 
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Home: 2/5  Draw: 4/1  Away: 8/1 
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Home: 2/1  Draw: 5/2  Away: 29/20 
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Home: 8/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 8/5 
 By Samuel Marsden
Barcelona's Neymar hoping to play for Flamengo in the future

Zico's annual exhibition match at the Maracana featured a tribute to victims of the Chapecoense plane crash.
Neymar dresses as Batman, Mats Hummels tries a new hair style, and much more in this edition of the Sweeper.
Barcelona forward Neymar showcased his skills during a charity match in Sao Paolo scoring four goals in a 13-9 victory.

Barcelona forward Neymar says it would be an honour to play for Brazilian side Flamengo one day.

The comments are likely to cause controversy in Neymar's homeland, given Rio de Janeiro-based Flamengo are considered one of his former club Santos' rivals.

Palmeiras were recently crowned champions of the Brasileirao, with Santos and Flamengo finishing second and third respectively, tied on 71 points, nine points behinds the winners.

"If I could, I would like to play for Flamengo, it would be a great honour for me to play at the Maracana," Neymar said at half-time of a charity match honouring Brazilian side Chapecoense, which was organised by Brazil legend Zico. 

"I would be playing there [at the Maracana] all day. It's a club I want to play for."

Neymar left Santos for Barcelona in 2013.

Neymar spent a decade at Santos before his 2013 move to Barca, making over 200 appearances for the first team and scoring 136 goals.

However, the 24-year-old's relationship with the Sao Paulo club has disintegrated since his move to Spain three years ago.

In 2015, Santos requested FIFA suspend Neymar for six months in relation to what they deemed was a breach of contract when he left for Barca. 

Neymar is not the only Barca player to have hinted at a future move to Flamengo.

Rafinha Alcantara -- whose father Mazinho, a former Brazil international, played for rivals Vasco da Gama -- has also expressed his desire to move to the club at some point in his career.

"God willing, one day, I will play for Flamengo," he is quoted as saying by Sport.

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.

Comments

