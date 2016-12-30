Leonardo Pavoletti to start training as he closes in on transfer to Napoli

Leonardo Pavoletti has scored three goals in eight games for Genoa this season.

Leonardo Pavoletti is set to start training with Napoli on Friday after undergoing a preliminary medical ahead of his transfer from Genoa.

Pavoletti, 28, recovering from a knee injury picked up at the end of November, will join Napoli once further tests on the progress of his recovery have been carried out.

He underwent a standard medical in Rome on Wednesday, but Napoli's club doctor Alfonso De Nicola is to carry out his own medical before the green light is given.

"I can't say anything, not even about how long it will take for him to recover, but we will carry out more tests at Castel Volturno and then he needs the cardiology examination," calciomercato.it reported De Nicola as saying.

"We will compare our own tests with those from today, but until that has been done I cannot say anything more."

Pavoletti's preliminary medical was conducted by doctor Pierpaolo Mariani, who told Radio Kiss Kiss that the forward cannot wait for his move to be completed.

"We are now just waiting for the end of the further tests and then he can sign his contract with Napoli," Mariani said.

"Pavoletti is happy -- delighted to start his new adventure in a Napoli shirt."

The Italy international has scored three goals in eight games as cover for Arkadiusz Milik this season.

His signing could pave the way for Manolo Gabbiadini to leave Napoli, with Wolfsburg and Southampton both reportedly keen on the 25-year-old.

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.