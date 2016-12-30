Previous
Aston Villa
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 6/5  Draw: 9/4  Away: 14/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Rotherham United
Burton Albion
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 19/10  Draw: 12/5  Away: 8/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
8:50 AM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 10/3  Draw: 5/2  Away: 19/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 3/5  Draw: 3/1  Away: 11/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 2/5  Draw: 4/1  Away: 8/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 19/10  Draw: 5/2  Away: 31/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 8/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 8/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

ESPN FC
Christian Pulisic not ruling out Premier League, MLS moves in future

Watch highlights of Dortmund's draw with Augsburg and Wolfsburg's win over Monchengladbach.
The FC panel address growing rumours that Real Madrid could swoop in on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to replace Karim Benzema.

Christian Pulisic is not ruling out a move to the Premier League and said he wants to play in Major League Soccer one day but stressed he is happy at Borussia Dortmund for now.

Dortmund warned Liverpool off Pulisic, 18, earlier this month after speculation emerged that the English club are interested in the United States international.

But while Pulisic insists he is enjoying life with the Bundesliga side, he is not discounting a move to England at some point.

Asked if he would ever move to the Premier League, Pulisic told a Facebook chat with fans for U.S. Soccer: "I think with soccer you never really know what's going to happen in your career -- I think that's the beauty of it -- but right now I'm with Dortmund and I'm very happy.

"I'm earning my spot and working hard in that team, so that's my answer."

Christian Pulisic has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

On whether he likes life in the German city, he said: "I love living in Dortmund actually. It may not be the biggest city but I love our fans. They're so passionate and it's been amazing to be in the city and just surrounded, seeing how much they care. Everybody's got their jerseys on. It's amazing."

Pulisic, who has two goals and six assists in 18 appearances for Dortmund this season, says returning home to play in the United States at some point is also something that appeals to him.

When asked about a move to MLS one day, he said: "Yeah, it's actually something I've thought about. Of course it was always my dream to play soccer in Europe and that's what I've been doing but one day I'd love to come back to the U.S.

"I'm hoping that the sport continues to grow. I guess I would love to be home and play soccer. It'd be amazing."

