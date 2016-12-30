Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte: I'll consider all future offers

Aymeric Laporte said Athletic haver a 'special philosophy.'

Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte has not ruled out a move in future despite turning down an offer from Manchester City in the summer.

Laporte, 22, signed a new four-year deal with the Basque club after rejecting the opportunity to switch to the Premier League.

El Correo quoted the France international as saying: "You have to think about offers and, if new proposals come along, I will study them."

Laporte, an Athletic youth product, said City's offer had been tempting.

"It would have been a very good move, not just for me but for any player," he added. "But Athletic's philosophy is very special."

Laporte's new deal contains a release clause set at €65 million for the next two seasons, increasing to €70m for the two after that.

