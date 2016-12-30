Previous
Aston Villa
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 6/5  Draw: 9/4  Away: 14/5 
Rotherham United
Burton Albion
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 19/10  Draw: 12/5  Away: 8/5 
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
8:50 AM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 10/3  Draw: 5/2  Away: 19/20 
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 3/5  Draw: 3/1  Away: 11/2 
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 2/5  Draw: 4/1  Away: 8/1 
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 19/10  Draw: 5/2  Away: 31/20 
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 8/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 8/5 
Next

 By Adriana Garcia
Share
Tweet
   

Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte: I'll consider all future offers

Aymeric Laporte said Athletic haver a 'special philosophy.'

Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte has not ruled out a move in future despite turning down an offer from Manchester City in the summer.

Laporte, 22, signed a new four-year deal with the Basque club after rejecting the opportunity to switch to the Premier League.

El Correo quoted the France international as saying: "You have to think about offers and, if new proposals come along, I will study them."

Laporte, an Athletic youth product, said City's offer had been tempting.

"It would have been a very good move, not just for me but for any player," he added. "But Athletic's philosophy is very special."

Laporte's new deal contains a release clause set at €65 million for the next two seasons, increasing to €70m for the two after that.

Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.

Comments

