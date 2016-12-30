Previous
Aston Villa
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 6/5  Draw: 9/4  Away: 14/5 
Rotherham United
Burton Albion
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 19/10  Draw: 12/5  Away: 8/5 
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
8:50 AM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 10/3  Draw: 5/2  Away: 19/20 
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 3/5  Draw: 3/1  Away: 11/2 
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 2/5  Draw: 4/1  Away: 8/1 
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 19/10  Draw: 5/2  Away: 31/20 
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 8/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 8/5 
Next

Schalke's Breel Embolo has no regrets over Manchester United interest

Breel Embolo said he is happy with his decision to join Schalke in the summer.

Schalke forward Breel Embolo has told Blick he feels he joined his "perfect club" despite reports Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho tried to sign him in the summer.

Switzerland international Embolo, 19, joined Schalke from Basel in June amid reported competition from United and RB Leipzig.

When it was put to Embolo in an interview with the Swiss newspaper that his destination was a surprise, he said: "I decided to join Schalke. That's all that counts for me."

Asked about Mourinho calling him when he was negotiating with Leipzig, he replied: "Did he call?"

Pressed on whether he was feigning ignorance, Embolo -- who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in October -- added: "I don't talk about other clubs. I'm happy to be at Schalke."

The reporter suggested a move to Old Trafford would not have suited Embolo, given that even Anthony Martial now finds it difficult to secure first-team football.

Embolo responded: "It was very important for me to take the right step. I gave thought to what suited me the best and the end result was that Schalke are the perfect club for me. The emotions, the battles.

"[The thoughts] accompanied me also to hospital when I had a bad night. I said to myself then: 'Now you've got to fight back.' Since then, I've not had one negative day."

Embolo scored two goals in seven Bundesliga appearances for Schalke before sustaining his injury.

ESPN FC correspondent Ben Gladwell contributed to this report.

