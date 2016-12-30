Julian Draxler reminds me of Zinedine Zidane - Wolfsburg's Josuha Guilavogui

As PSG close in on Julian Draxler, Gab Marcotti reiterates that his availability coincides with the issues surrounding him.

Josuha Guilavogui says his former Wolfsburg teammate and Paris Saint-Germain's new signing Julian Draxler reminds him of Zinedine Zidane.

Guilavogui, 26, featured alongside Draxler, 23, last season at Wolfsburg following the Germany international's move to the club from Schalke in 2015.

Draxler will officially complete his switch to PSG, the fee for which could rise to a total of €42 million, when the January transfer window opens on New Year's Day.

"In the way he controls the ball, he reminds me of Zidane. His stepovers too. He's not particularly quick, but he's able to dribble past any opponent," Guilavogui told L'Equipe.

"He's able to control the ball wonderfully. Even at full stretch, he still manages to keep the ball close to him.

"That's why, keeping things in proportion, he reminds me of Zidane. He also walks a bit like him, his feet slightly pointing inward, a bit nonchalantly."

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman