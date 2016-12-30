Tomas Rincon undergoing Juventus medical ahead of move from Genoa

Massimiliano Allegri calls on Juventus to refocus entering 2017 after losing the Italian Super Cup on penalties to Milan.

Juventus are closing in on the signing of Tomas Rincon from Genoa with the midfielder undergoing a medical in Turin.

Juve tweeted a picture of Rincon, 28, arriving at their J Medical facilities adjoining the Juventus Stadium on Thursday.

The Venezuela captain is set to become the Bianconeri's first signing in January.

Tomas #Rincon has arrived in Turin! Medical now underway for the Venezuelan! pic.twitter.com/3iEjqNTfib - JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) December 29, 2016

Rincon has started 16 of Genoa's 18 Serie A games so far this season, continuing his record as an ever-present -- when fit -- since moving from Hamburg on a free transfer in 2014. He has made a total of 78 Serie A appearances in addition to the 106 times he played in the Bundesliga for HSV.

Juve head into 2017 with a four-point advantage over Roma at the top of Serie A with a game in hand over their rivals, while they will face Porto in the round of 16 in the Champions League.

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.