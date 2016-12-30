Juventus defender Patrice Evra wants to play more games - agent

The FC crew answer your tweets on Massimiliano Allegri, Claudio Ranieri and discuss who will have the best transfer window.

The agent of Juventus defender Patrice Evra has indicated that he could leave the club six months before his contract is due to expire because he is not playing as much as he would like.

Evra, 35, has started only three times in Serie A this season but has been a regular in the Champions League.

His contract expires in the summer but includes the option for an additional year.

But agent Federico Pastorello told juvenews.eu: "I do have to admit that, like all footballers, he would like to be playing more often.

"I've been receiving a lot of calls, and I don't know where the rumours are coming from -- but Patrice is not at all unhappy at Juventus."

Former Manchester United full-back Evra has been linked with a return to the Premier League, but Pastorello said: "I honestly don't know [about that].

"I can only say that there is nothing definite right now about him leaving."

Patrice Evra has started only three Serie A games this season.

Evra held off the challenge of Alex Sandro last season to make 24 Serie A starts, but the Brazilian is now first choice in coach Massimiliano Allegri's plans.

But Evra has no imminent plans to end his career, saying in a recent interview with UEFA.com: "I remember Ryan Giggs telling me when he was 37 that it was one of his best years.

"I asked why, and he said: 'It's like it's too easy.' After the games, he wasn't tired -- and it's true. When I was 20, I played a lot of games and I was really tired afterwards.

"But now, because you play more with your head, after the game you feel good even though we work very hard.

"I can only hope that 37 will be one of my best years too. But I just want to enjoy it. I want to enjoy myself -- like I always say, I love this game."

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.