Emmanuel Adebayor deal would be idiotic - Montpellier owner Nicollin

Montpellier owner Louis Nicollin has rubbished suggestions his club are about to sign Emmanuel Adebayor, telling RMC it would be "idiotic" to bring in the striker.

French media reported on Wednesday that Montpellier coach Frederic Hantz was seeking a striker to strengthen his squad, and that Adebayor, 32, fit the bill.

The former Arsenal, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur forward has been without a club since leaving Crystal Palace in the summer, and is due to feature for his country, Togo, in next month's African Nations Cup.

Given that his international commitments mean Adebayor would not be available until February anyway, Nicollin said there was no prospect of the player joining his club.

"It's a load of rubbish!" Nicollin replied when asked about the rumours. "There's never been a question of him signing for us.

"Also, he's going to play the [African Nations Cup], so it would have been idiotic. We couldn't care less about Adebayor -- there you go!"

Hantz had suggested to L'Equipe earlier this week that he was open to a deal for Adebayor, saying: "As [Casimir] Ninga is sidelined, it seems to me a good idea to bring in a good striker to improve our results.

"If it's Adebayor, I'll do my best to make him as good as possible. If it's someone else, I'll do the same thing."

