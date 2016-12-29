Previous
Melbourne Victory
Central Coast Mariners
4
1
FT
Game Details
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Celtic
Ross County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Aston Villa
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC Dec 29, 2016
Game Details
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
ESPN FC
Orlando City signs free agent Will Johnson to two-year deal

ESPN FC's Alejandro Moreno highlights the best and worst from MLS in his yearly awards for 2016.
Alejandro Moreno runs through his top 10 (and then some) goals of the 2016 Major League Soccer season.
Enjoy the top 5 nutmegs from the 2016 MLS season.
Alejandro Moreno presents the five best moments of filth from around MLS during the 2016 season.

Orlando City has signed two-time MLS Cup winner Will Johnson to a two-year contract with an option for a third.

Johnson, a three-time MLS All-Star, was a free agent after spending last season at Toronto.

The 29-year-old midfielder reunites with Orlando head coach Jason Kreis, having played under him at Real Salt Lake from 2008-12, winning the MLS Cup in 2009. Johnson also won the trophy in 2015 with Portland Timbers.

"We are pleased to add Will to the team," Orlando general manager Niki Budalic said in a statement.

"He is a proven and accomplished MLS player that knows the league and [Kreis'] system very well from their time at Real Salt Lake. We are confident he will help the club achieve its goals moving forward."

The Canada international adds a wealth of experience to Orlando, having made 212 MLS regular season appearances, as well as featuring in 25 playoff matches, registering 29 goals and 22 assists overall.

