Orlando City signs free agent Will Johnson to two-year deal

Orlando City has signed two-time MLS Cup winner Will Johnson to a two-year contract with an option for a third.

Johnson, a three-time MLS All-Star, was a free agent after spending last season at Toronto.

The 29-year-old midfielder reunites with Orlando head coach Jason Kreis, having played under him at Real Salt Lake from 2008-12, winning the MLS Cup in 2009. Johnson also won the trophy in 2015 with Portland Timbers.

"We are pleased to add Will to the team," Orlando general manager Niki Budalic said in a statement.

"He is a proven and accomplished MLS player that knows the league and [Kreis'] system very well from their time at Real Salt Lake. We are confident he will help the club achieve its goals moving forward."

The Canada international adds a wealth of experience to Orlando, having made 212 MLS regular season appearances, as well as featuring in 25 playoff matches, registering 29 goals and 22 assists overall.

