Paris Saint-Germain's Patrick Kluivert 'loves' striker Lucas Alario - agent

The agent of River Plate's Lucas Alario has again said Paris Saint-Germain director of football Patrick Kluivert is a big admirer of the striker.

Earlier this month, River Plate sporting director Enzo Francescoli said he was waiting for a club to meet the release clause fee to sign Alario, who has been strongly linked with PSG.

Aldave recently confirmed that the French champions are "following" the 24-year-old, who has an €18 million release clause. They are reported to have tabled an €11m offer.

Kluivert has promised new arrivals in January, and speaking on Radio Rivadavia Aldave said: "It is public knowledge they want him. Kluivert absolutely loves him."

He said PSG "have already made a substantial offer and will allegedly make another" and added: "Ideally, to establish himself in Europe, he will move during the main [summer] market and spend a full preseason with that team.

"There is no need for us to force our way out -- but if a significant offer arrives, we will listen. A player's career is short and that is how the market works.

"Alario has contract offers from a few European clubs and feels wanted. It will have to be something important to convince him to go for it."

Wolfsburg attacker Julian Draxler will sign for PSG next month, the Bundesliga club have announced.

The Ligue 1 champions have also been linked with moves for a number of central defenders with captain Thiago Silva, fellow Brazilian Marquinhos and youth academy graduate Presnel Kimpembe coach Unai Emery's only options in that position.

