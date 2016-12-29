Previous
Melbourne Victory
Central Coast Mariners
4
1
FT
Game Details
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Celtic
Ross County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Aston Villa
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC Dec 29, 2016
Game Details
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Next
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Juan Sebastian Veron, 41, comes out of retiretment to sign for Estudiantes

Juan Sebastian Veron won 73 caps for Argentina.

Juan Sebastian Veron is back in football at the age of 41 after officially re-signing for Estudiantes, two years after hanging up his boots.

The former Manchester United and Argentina midfielder quit playing in 2014 to become chairman of his boyhood club, having won 73 caps for his country, while he also played Chelsea, Inter Milan and Lazio.

Veron, 41, had promised to play in the 2017 Copa Libertadores if supporters bought 65 percent of the tickets for the club's new stadium and has now made good on that pledge.

He has signed an 18-month contract, meaning he will be aged 43 when the deal expires. He will be paid a minimal salary, all of which will be "donated for the development of the club."

His first game back in Estudiantes colours is set to be against Bayer Leverkusen in the Florida Cup on Jan. 8 after he spent the last few months working on his fitness.

"He told us he wants to return, that from January he will return as a player," midfielder Israel Damonte told La Oral Deportiva last month. "He will play from January for the tournament [league] and Copa [Libertadores in 2017]."

Veron won Apertura titles with Estudiantes in 2006 and 2010, and the Copa Libertadores in 2009 -- his second spell with the club.

In European football, he won the UEFA Cup and Coppa Italia with Parma in 1998-99, before going on to lift the Serie A and Coppa Italia double with Lazio in 1999-2000, as well as the UEFA Super Cup in 2009. He then won the Premier League with Manchester United in 2002-03 and another Italian double with Inter in 2005-06. He also won the Coppa Italia with Inter in 2004-05.

He is set to join a stellar list of players to have played into their 40s.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

