Melbourne Victory
Central Coast Mariners
4
1
FT
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
7:45 PM UTC
Celtic
Ross County
7:45 PM UTC
Aston Villa
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC Dec 29, 2016
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
 By PA Sport
Everton interested in Charlton's Ademola Lookman - Ronald Koeman

Ronald Koeman praises Everton's second half performance that saw both goals scored in an away game against Leicester.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has confirmed the club are interested in signing 19-year-old Charlton Athletic forward Ademola Lookman.

Sources have told ESPN FC the Toffees are leading the race to sign the teenager when the transfer window reopens in January, with reports suggesting that they will pay a fee of £10 million.

When asked about Lookman at his news conference on Wednesday ahead of Friday's Premier League clash at Hull City, Koeman said: "There is interest for the boy, yes.''

The Dutchman was not prepared to estimate when a deal for Lookman, who has scored seven goals so far this season, might be wrapped up.

Ademola Lookman in action for England under-20 against Germany under-20.
Ademola Lookman in action for England under-20s.

Everton have also targeted Manchester United duo Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay and, regarding the forthcoming window generally, Koeman said: "It is a busy time because we have a lot of games in a short time and, of course, I'm involved in new players, in making the team stronger.

"We are working on that. We have certain interest in some players.''

He added: "Some names [the club are being linked with] are true and some names are not true. That is all speculation. One time it is possible, but most of the time it is bulls---!''

