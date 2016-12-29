Chelsea have €25m bid for Atalanta's Franck Kessie rejected - agent

The FC crew answer your tweets on Massimiliano Allegri, Claudio Ranieri and discuss who will have the best transfer window.

Chelsea have had a €25 million offer for Franck Kessie rejected by Atalanta as they look to secure a replacement for Oscar in the transfer window, the midfielder's agent has told The Guardian.

Kessie has scored six goals in 16 appearances for Atalanta to help his club to sixth place in the Serie A table.

The 20-year-old's impressive performances have prompted comparisons to fellow Ivory Coast international Yaya Toure, and agent George Atangana said Chelsea would face competition for his signature.

"We have a lot of interest from the Premier League -- Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal," Atangana said.

"I cannot say at this stage how much he will cost, but we are talking about one of the best young players in the world. But for us the most important thing is that the technical project is the right one for him.

"Chelsea are very interested and it is a great club, but we must take our time to consider all the options. Now we are [heading into] January and he has to play at the African Nations Cup for Ivory Coast, so I am not going to rush anything."

Chelsea are in the market for reinforcements following the completion of Oscar's £60m move to Shanghai SIPG last week, although head coach Antonio Conte has so far declined to discuss any specific targets in public.

