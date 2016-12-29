Previous
Melbourne Victory
Central Coast Mariners
4
1
FT
Game Details
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Celtic
Ross County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Aston Villa
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC Dec 29, 2016
Game Details
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Next
Perth Glory's Rhys Wiliams

Williams on Sydney's radar if Jurman leaves

Sydney FC AAP
Read
Kerem Bulut

Wanderers fire Bulut amid Thai interest

A-League AAP
Read
 By Adriana Garcia
Alejandro Pozuelo happy to be linked with Bayern Munich and Dortmund

Shaka Hislop rates the latest rumours surrounding Man United players that could be heading for an Old Trafford exit.

Genk midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo is flattered by reports that Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are interested in him, but his focus is on continuing to play well for his club.

Pozuelo, who joined Genk in the summer of 2015 from Rayo Vallecano, scored four goals in 23 starts in his first year at the club, and he has already matched that tally this season. He has also set up 15 goals for the Belgian club this season.

The Spanish press recently reported that Pozuelo, who has also played for Real Betis and Swansea City, is a target for Bundesliga leaders Bayern and also Borussia Dortmund.

Pozuelo, who scored in Genk's 2-0 home win over Gent on Tuesday, told Cadena Ser radio: "I've seen the reports that have come out in Spain and I'm grateful that the teams mentioned have shown an interest in me. It means that I'm doing things right. The important thing is that those rumours are true.

"I'm having a good season and it's normal that clubs show an interest. What I can say is that I've had clubs and agents get in touch with me and I've passed on the contact details of my agent."

Pozuelo is out of contract with Genk at the end of the season, so they could look to get some money for him in the January window.

Alejandro Pozuelo is out of contract with Genk at the end of the season.

"I'm very happy here," the 25-year-old added. "For the time being my focus is here, on playing and helping my team.

"I'm having a very good season and I want to keep going and score as many goals as possible. I know I need to be calm. We will see what happens this summer."

Pozuelo has shone in continental competition too, setting up four goals in five Europa League starts to help his team finish top of their group to qualify for the round of 32.

"No one expected us to be favourites in a group that also included Athletic Bilbao and Sassuolo," he said. "But through unity and the quality this young team has, we knew we had chances.

"We are taking it one step at a time and we shall see where we end up in Europe. We are also in the semifinals of the Belgian Cup." 

Genk have taken 28 points in 20 league games and are ninth, though they do have a game in hand.

"We have struggled a little bit in the domestic league," he added. "We have a young team with a lot of ambition. We have time to recover in the league."

Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.

