Tiemoue Bakayoko not interested in leaving Monaco during January window

Tiemoue Bakayoko, reported to be interesting both Chelsea and Manchester United, has told Eurosport he will not leave Monaco in January.

Bakayoko, 22, has been a key part of Monaco's impressive form in Ligue 1 and the Champions League this season.

But the midfielder, midway through a five-year deal signed when he arrived from Rennes in 2014, said he had no thoughts of leaving the Stade Louis II.

"I have had a good first six months, but the season is not over. I won't leave Monaco this winter, that's a certainty. I don't want to leave," he said.

"Of course the Premier League makes you dream, but I have no reason to leave this winter.

"Right now, I have two ambitions: finish champions of France and go as far as possible in the Champions League."

Bakayoko has scored twice in 16 league appearances to help Monaco end the first half of the campaign in second place, two points adrift of Ligue 1 leaders Nice.

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman