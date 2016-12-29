Previous
Melbourne Victory
Central Coast Mariners
4
1
FT
Game Details
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Celtic
Ross County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Aston Villa
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC Dec 29, 2016
Game Details
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
 By Ian Holyman
Tiemoue Bakayoko not interested in leaving Monaco during January window

Tiemoue Bakayoko, Monaco
Tiemoue Bakayoko has reportedly attracted interest from both Chelsea and Manchester United.

Tiemoue Bakayoko, reported to be interesting both Chelsea and Manchester United, has told Eurosport he will not leave Monaco in January.

Bakayoko, 22, has been a key part of Monaco's impressive form in Ligue 1 and the Champions League this season.

But the midfielder, midway through a five-year deal signed when he arrived from Rennes in 2014, said he had no thoughts of leaving the Stade Louis II.

"I have had a good first six months, but the season is not over. I won't leave Monaco this winter, that's a certainty. I don't want to leave," he said.

"Of course the Premier League makes you dream, but I have no reason to leave this winter.

"Right now, I have two ambitions: finish champions of France and go as far as possible in the Champions League."

Bakayoko has scored twice in 16 league appearances to help Monaco end the first half of the campaign in second place, two points adrift of Ligue 1 leaders Nice.

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman

