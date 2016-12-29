AC Milan keen on selling Luiz Adriano to Spartak Moscow

The FC crew debate the importance of the Italian Super Cup after Milan topped Juventus to end a five-year trophy drought.

Milan captain Ignazio Abate says his side's league win over Juventus was a big boost in the early weeks of the season.

AC Milan are trying to push through the sale of Luiz Adriano to Spartak Moscow with their general manager Adriano Galliani reportedly holding talks with the player's agent.

Adriano, 29, was expected to leave Milan a year ago but his move to Jiangsu Suning broke down after the player had already travelled to China and been photographed wearing a Jiangsu scarf.

He said he had not received any guarantees over the salary he would be offered, but he has struggled to find space in the Milan team since returning from China.

The Brazilian remains one of Milan's biggest earners and they are working on a deal to offload his salary, with Spartak leading the chase for the former Shakhtar Donetsk forward.

Luiz Adriano has struggled for game time at AC Milan this season.

"I don't want to make any old statement, but what I can say is that Luiz Adriano's move to Spartak Moscow is very plausible," Galliani said prior to meeting with the player's agent Gilmar Veloz, according to tuttomercatoweb.com.

Adriano's contract with Milan runs until 2020, yet he does not figure highly in the plans of coach Vincenzo Montella, who has given him just seven brief appearances this term, never fielding him for more than half of a game.

He has scored just six goals in 36 games for the Rossoneri having averaged almost a goal every other game for Shakhtar in his 265 appearances for the Ukrainian club.

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.