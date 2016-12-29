AC Milan keen on selling Luiz Adriano to Spartak Moscow

Previous
Melbourne Victory
Central Coast Mariners
4
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 15/8  Draw: 9/4  Away: 17/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Celtic
Ross County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/8  Draw: 15/2  Away: 16/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Aston Villa
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC Dec 29, 2016
Game Details
Home: 23/20  Draw: 12/5  Away: 11/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 16/5  Draw: 5/2  Away: 17/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Tiemoue Bakayoko, Monaco

Bakayoko not interested in leaving Monaco

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Milan keen on selling Adriano to Spartak

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Swansea want to re-sign Caulker - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Why Arsenal should keep Gibbs

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Leon Bailey could leave Genk in January

Transfers Mark Rodden
Read

Adebayor could make move to Montpellier

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Oscar was frustrated at Chelsea - Shanghai

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read

Liverpool keen on Jese - Las Palmas chief

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Lucas' time at Liverpool may be up

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Martial considering Sevilla offer - agent

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
Medhi Benatia celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal.

Benatia says he is staying at Juventus

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
Joe Hart of England makes his way out onto the pitch for the second half during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier Group F match between England and Malta at Wembley Stadium on October 8, 2016 in London, England.

Transfer Rater: Chelsea to swoop for Hart

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Liverpool should sign Joe Hart - Carragher

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Difficult to envisage Thiago to Barcelona

Transfers Mark Rodden
Read

Griezmann to United? Depay to Everton?

Rumour Rater David Amoyal
Read

Ogden: The A to Z of transfers

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read
Perth Glory's Rhys Wiliams

Williams on Sydney's radar if Jurman leaves

Sydney FC AAP
Read
Kerem Bulut

Wanderers fire Bulut amid Thai interest

A-League AAP
Read
Franck Kessie Atalanta

Chelsea chase Kessie; Man Utd after Semedo

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Cologne defender Mavraj joins Hamburg

German Bundesliga Associated Press
Read
 By Ben Gladwell
Share
Tweet
   

AC Milan keen on selling Luiz Adriano to Spartak Moscow

The FC crew debate the importance of the Italian Super Cup after Milan topped Juventus to end a five-year trophy drought.
Milan captain Ignazio Abate says his side's league win over Juventus was a big boost in the early weeks of the season.

AC Milan are trying to push through the sale of Luiz Adriano to Spartak Moscow with their general manager Adriano Galliani reportedly holding talks with the player's agent.

Adriano, 29, was expected to leave Milan a year ago but his move to Jiangsu Suning broke down after the player had already travelled to China and been photographed wearing a Jiangsu scarf.

He said he had not received any guarantees over the salary he would be offered, but he has struggled to find space in the Milan team since returning from China.

The Brazilian remains one of Milan's biggest earners and they are working on a deal to offload his salary, with Spartak leading the chase for the former Shakhtar Donetsk forward.

Luiz Adriano has struggled for game time at AC Milan this season.

"I don't want to make any old statement, but what I can say is that Luiz Adriano's move to Spartak Moscow is very plausible," Galliani said prior to meeting with the player's agent Gilmar Veloz, according to tuttomercatoweb.com.

Adriano's contract with Milan runs until 2020, yet he does not figure highly in the plans of coach Vincenzo Montella, who has given him just seven brief appearances this term, never fielding him for more than half of a game.

He has scored just six goals in 36 games for the Rossoneri having averaged almost a goal every other game for Shakhtar in his 265 appearances for the Ukrainian club.

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.