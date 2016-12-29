Manchester United target Leon Bailey could leave Genk in January

Leon Bailey has been linked with Manchester United and Leicester.

Leon Bailey, a reported target for Manchester United and Leicester City, has said he could follow in Wilfred Ndidi's footsteps by leaving Genk.

With Ndidi set to wrap up a move to Leicester, Jamaican winger Bailey, 19, has said he could also depart the Belgian club.

"To be honest, I don't yet know what's going to happen to me during the next transfer window," Bailey told RTBF.

"We'll have to talk again with the staff at Genk and my management. At this stage, nothing is decided.

"I want the best for my career, and I'll need time to reflect on it."

Last month Bailey said he dreamed of playing in the Premier League but would only move to a club like Manchester United if they were able to give him guarantees over playing time.

Ajax failed in a bid to sign him in the summer, while Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws said Monaco and Roma had also shown a concrete interest.

However, both clubs were said to be put off by Genk's asking price, which technical director Dimitri De Conde indicated could be up to €25 million.

Bailey's superb debut campaign last season -- in which he scored six goals and provided 10 assists -- saw him voted the Belgian League's Young Player of the Year in May.

He has scored seven goals in 12 Europa League matches this season and was named in UEFA's team of the group stage.

Earlier this month De Conde revealed that Belgium coach Roberto Martinez had enquired about Jamaica underage international Bailey, although he has not yet got a Belgian passport.

