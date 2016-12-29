Emmanuel Adebayor could move to Montpellier - coach Frederic Hantz

Previous
Melbourne Victory
Central Coast Mariners
4
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 15/8  Draw: 9/4  Away: 17/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Celtic
Ross County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/8  Draw: 15/2  Away: 16/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Aston Villa
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC Dec 29, 2016
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 12/5  Away: 3/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 16/5  Draw: 5/2  Away: 17/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Adebayor could make move to Montpellier

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Oscar was frustrated at Chelsea - Shanghai

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read

Liverpool keen on Jese - Las Palmas chief

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Lucas' time at Liverpool may be up

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Martial considering Sevilla offer - agent

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
Medhi Benatia celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal.

Benatia says he is staying at Juventus

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
Joe Hart of England makes his way out onto the pitch for the second half during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier Group F match between England and Malta at Wembley Stadium on October 8, 2016 in London, England.

Transfer Rater: Chelsea to swoop for Hart

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Liverpool should sign Joe Hart - Carragher

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Difficult to envisage Thiago to Barcelona

Transfers Mark Rodden
Read

Griezmann to United? Depay to Everton?

Rumour Rater David Amoyal
Read

Ogden: The A to Z of transfers

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read
Perth Glory's Rhys Wiliams

Williams on Sydney's radar if Jurman leaves

Sydney FC AAP
Read
Kerem Bulut

Wanderers fire Bulut amid Thai interest

A-League AAP
Read
Franck Kessie Atalanta

Chelsea chase Kessie; Man Utd after Semedo

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Cologne defender Mavraj joins Hamburg

German Bundesliga Associated Press
Read

West Brom loan McManaman to Sheff. Wed.

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Angelino Tasende has left Manchester City to join Girona on loan.

Angelino, Pablo Maffeo join Girona on loan

Transfers Jonathan Smith
Read

James issues no surprise - Colombia chief

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Sunderland to reject Defoe offer - sources

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read

Gabigol wants to leave Inter - Santos chief

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
 By Ian Holyman
Share
Tweet
   

Emmanuel Adebayor could move to Montpellier - coach Frederic Hantz

Emmanuel Adebayor has been without a club since leaving Crystal Palace.

Emmanuel Adebayor could join Montpellier as the struggling Ligue 1 side seek to reinforce their squad in the transfer window.

Adebayor, 32, has been without a club since leaving Crystal Palace in the summer and is due to feature for Togo in next month's African Nations Cup.

Montpellier are just three points above the relegation zone and first-choice striker Casimir Ninga has not featured since rupturing knee ligaments in mid-October.

Coach Frederic Hantz told L'Equipe: "As Ninga is sidelined, it seems to me a good idea to bring in a good striker to improve our results.

"If it's Adebayor, I'll do my best to make him as good as possible. If it's someone else, I'll do the same thing."

But the player's wage demands would be a financial burden for the club and president Louis Nicollin said: "We don't really want to do that. We have spent enough money already this year."

Lyon had been expected to sign Adebayor earlier this season, but pulled out of the deal due to the striker's likely involvement in the African Nations Cup.

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.