Emmanuel Adebayor could move to Montpellier - coach Frederic Hantz

Emmanuel Adebayor could join Montpellier as the struggling Ligue 1 side seek to reinforce their squad in the transfer window.

Adebayor, 32, has been without a club since leaving Crystal Palace in the summer and is due to feature for Togo in next month's African Nations Cup.

Montpellier are just three points above the relegation zone and first-choice striker Casimir Ninga has not featured since rupturing knee ligaments in mid-October.

Coach Frederic Hantz told L'Equipe: "As Ninga is sidelined, it seems to me a good idea to bring in a good striker to improve our results.

"If it's Adebayor, I'll do my best to make him as good as possible. If it's someone else, I'll do the same thing."

But the player's wage demands would be a financial burden for the club and president Louis Nicollin said: "We don't really want to do that. We have spent enough money already this year."

Lyon had been expected to sign Adebayor earlier this season, but pulled out of the deal due to the striker's likely involvement in the African Nations Cup.

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman