Oscar left Chelsea because he wasn't playing - Shanghai SIPG

Paul Mariner acknowledges the fortune Oscar will receive for his CSL move, but says it will diminish his impact on the game.

Arsene Wenger has said that he understands Oscar's move to China and that money could sway more players to join him.

Oscar decided to leave Chelsea after becoming frustrated with a lack of first-team chances under Antonio Conte, Shanghai SIPG's general manager Sui Guoyang has said.

Oscar, 25, became the Blues' record sale when he left Stamford Bridge for the Chinese Super League in a £60 million deal last week, eclipsing the £50m received from Paris Saint-Germain for David Luiz in the summer of 2014.

Speaking ahead of the completion of the deal, Conte insisted that he was sorry to see the Brazil international leave Chelsea, but Oscar did not start a Premier League match following the Blues' successful switch to a 3-4-3 formation in September.

The transfer saw Oscar massively increase his £90,000-a-week wages at Stamford Bridge to become one of the world's highest-paid footballers, as well as seeing him link up with former Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas and fellow Brazilians Hulk and Elkeson in Shanghai.

Oscar lost his place in the Chelsea team under Antonio Conte.

"Oscar has fallen out of favour with Conte because he has no place in Chelsea's 3-4-3 formation," Guoyang is quoted as saying by Sky Sports. "It played a key part in his desire to leave. He felt terrible to sit on the bench and not be involved. He is so young.

"Oscar wants to come back to the Brazil national team. Some of his compatriots play in the CSL and they still get called up to the national team. So it helped him to make the decision to move to China. And of course, the appointment of Andre Villas-Boas is a plus. Oscar knows we are an ambitious club."

Guoyong also defended the wider wave of huge spending from Chinese Super League clubs that has lured numerous Brazilians from more established leagues over the past year, as well as the move from SIPG's rivals Shanghai Shenhua to try to make Carlos Tevez the world's highest-paid player at the age of 32.

"If we don't offer £60m, do you think [Oscar] will bother to come?" Guoyong added. "There's such a huge gap between CSL and Europe's top leagues. It's unrealistic to suggest that we would have done it in a different way."

