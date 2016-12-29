Liverpool, Milan, Roma keen on PSG's Jese Rodriguez - Las Palmas chief

Previous
Melbourne Victory
Central Coast Mariners
4
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 15/8  Draw: 9/4  Away: 17/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Celtic
Ross County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/8  Draw: 15/2  Away: 16/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Aston Villa
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC Dec 29, 2016
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 12/5  Away: 3/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 16/5  Draw: 5/2  Away: 17/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Adebayor could make move to Montpellier

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Oscar was frustrated at Chelsea - Shanghai

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read

Liverpool keen on Jese - Las Palmas chief

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Martial considering Sevilla offer - agent

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
Medhi Benatia celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal.

Benatia says he is staying at Juventus

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
Joe Hart of England makes his way out onto the pitch for the second half during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier Group F match between England and Malta at Wembley Stadium on October 8, 2016 in London, England.

Transfer Rater: Chelsea to swoop for Hart

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Liverpool should sign Joe Hart - Carragher

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Difficult to envisage Thiago to Barcelona

Transfers Mark Rodden
Read

Griezmann to United? Depay to Everton?

Rumour Rater David Amoyal
Read

Ogden: The A to Z of transfers

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read
Perth Glory's Rhys Wiliams

Williams on Sydney's radar if Jurman leaves

Sydney FC AAP
Read
Kerem Bulut

Wanderers fire Bulut amid Thai interest

A-League AAP
Read
Franck Kessie Atalanta

Chelsea chase Kessie; Man Utd after Semedo

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Cologne defender Mavraj joins Hamburg

German Bundesliga Associated Press
Read

West Brom loan McManaman to Sheff. Wed.

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Angelino Tasende has left Manchester City to join Girona on loan.

Angelino, Pablo Maffeo join Girona on loan

Transfers Jonathan Smith
Read

James issues no surprise - Colombia chief

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Sunderland to reject Defoe offer - sources

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read

Gabigol wants to leave Inter - Santos chief

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Poyet: Di Maria deal needs space in squad

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read
 By Adriana Garcia
Share
Tweet
   

Liverpool, Milan, Roma keen on PSG's Jese Rodriguez - Las Palmas chief

Jese Rodriguez has started only once in the league for PSG.

Las Palmas president Miguel Angel Ramirez has said he is pessimistic about his club's chances of signing Paris Saint-Germain's Jese Rodriguez with Liverpool, AC Milan and Roma also reported to be keen.

The Las Palmas-born player could leave the French champions in January, five months after joining them from Real Madrid in a €25 million deal.

Las Provincia newspaper reported Ramirez as saying: "Jese Rodriguez is a great footballer. He wants to come to Las Palmas, but he is owned by PSG and earns a salary that is of his level -- and that is very high.

"Liverpool, Milan and Roma want Jese and are ready to pay what he earns. We cannot afford that salary.

"With respect to other clubs, we are at a disadvantage and hence we have to wait. But we don't want to create false expectations."

Jese, a Real Madrid youth product, is under contract with PSG until June 2021. The 23-year-old has made nine Ligue 1 appearances for the champions, with only one of those a start.

Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.