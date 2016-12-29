Liverpool, Milan, Roma keen on PSG's Jese Rodriguez - Las Palmas chief

Jese Rodriguez has started only once in the league for PSG.

Las Palmas president Miguel Angel Ramirez has said he is pessimistic about his club's chances of signing Paris Saint-Germain's Jese Rodriguez with Liverpool, AC Milan and Roma also reported to be keen.

The Las Palmas-born player could leave the French champions in January, five months after joining them from Real Madrid in a €25 million deal.

Las Provincia newspaper reported Ramirez as saying: "Jese Rodriguez is a great footballer. He wants to come to Las Palmas, but he is owned by PSG and earns a salary that is of his level -- and that is very high.

"Liverpool, Milan and Roma want Jese and are ready to pay what he earns. We cannot afford that salary.

"With respect to other clubs, we are at a disadvantage and hence we have to wait. But we don't want to create false expectations."

Jese, a Real Madrid youth product, is under contract with PSG until June 2021. The 23-year-old has made nine Ligue 1 appearances for the champions, with only one of those a start.

