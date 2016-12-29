Previous
 By Ian Holyman
Manchester United's Anthony Martial considering Sevilla offer - agent

Anthony Martial's agent has said he and his client are carefully considering interest from Sevilla as the Manchester United youngster plans his future.

Martial, 21, came off the bench for only the last 16 minutes of United's 3-1 win over Sunderland on Boxing Day, and has started just one of his club's last four competitive outings. 

The France international has struggled to make an impact under Jose Mourinho this term, scoring just once and providing three assists in 11 Premier League appearances, and the United boss this week urged Martial to work harder to earn a regular stating place. 

Anthony Martial has struggled to make an impact this season.

However, Martial's agent, Philippe Lamboley, told ABC de Sevilla that Sevilla's hopes of signing Martial on loan in January may not be so unrealistic, despite United's reported intention of holding on to the forward.

"We're studying the Sevilla option very closely," Lamboley said. "Sevilla is a very good club, in a good position in La Liga. They're in the Champions League and have a great coach. That's what I can say."

Martial was told by Mourinho earlier this week that he needs to follow the example of teammate Henrikh Mkhitaryan if he wants to get back into the United starting XI.

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman

