Liverpool should sign Joe Hart to solve 'goalkeeping problem' - Carragher

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has urged Reds boss Jurgen Klopp to go out and sign goalkeeper Joe Hart in the January transfer window.

Simon Mignolet replaced Loris Karius as Liverpool's No. 1 earlier this month following a number of high-profile errors that led to the team dropping crucial points in their bid for the Premier League title.

However, Carragher is not convinced by either keeper and says Liverpool should think about making an approach for Hart, currently on loan at Torino after falling out of favour at Manchester City.

"Liverpool have a goalkeeping problem," Carragher told Sky Sports. "It's not just one individual. The reason Karius was brought in was because Simon Mignolet wasn't good enough but [Klopp's] now gone back to him.

"Whenever a Liverpool goalkeeper is asked to make saves he should make, they're going in. Yeah, you can say it's poor defensively but at times you want your goalkeeper to bail you out. That's what he's there for.

Joe Hart is currently on loan at Torino from Manchester City.

"If somebody said to me, 'the window's open, you can go and get Joe Hart,' I would do it. If I was Jurgen Klopp I would do it. It is a great chance Liverpool have got at the moment [to win the league]."

Liverpool recorded their third consecutive league victory on Tuesday with a come-from-behind 4-1 win over Stoke City at Anfield.

The result over the Potters puts second-placed Liverpool six points behind leaders Chelsea.

"It may be different next year, with European football coming in," Carragher added. "Managers have come into this country with another year's experience. [Antonio] Conte is flying but if you think of someone like Pep Guardiola and the investment the other teams are going to have.

"Jurgen Klopp, if you're talking net spend, has virtually spent nothing. He's done a remarkable job but the position Liverpool are in, if they get the chance to get a goalkeeper with Premier League titles, you do it."

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.