Liverpool should sign Joe Hart to solve 'goalkeeping problem' - Carragher

Previous
Melbourne Victory
Central Coast Mariners
4
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 15/8  Draw: 9/4  Away: 17/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Celtic
Ross County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/8  Draw: 15/2  Away: 16/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Aston Villa
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC Dec 29, 2016
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 12/5  Away: 3/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 16/5  Draw: 5/2  Away: 17/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Adebayor could make move to Montpellier

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Oscar was frustrated at Chelsea - Shanghai

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read

Liverpool keen on Jese - Las Palmas chief

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Lucas' time at Liverpool may be up

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Martial considering Sevilla offer - agent

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
Medhi Benatia celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal.

Benatia says he is staying at Juventus

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
Joe Hart of England makes his way out onto the pitch for the second half during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier Group F match between England and Malta at Wembley Stadium on October 8, 2016 in London, England.

Transfer Rater: Chelsea to swoop for Hart

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Liverpool should sign Joe Hart - Carragher

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Difficult to envisage Thiago to Barcelona

Transfers Mark Rodden
Read

Griezmann to United? Depay to Everton?

Rumour Rater David Amoyal
Read

Ogden: The A to Z of transfers

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read
Perth Glory's Rhys Wiliams

Williams on Sydney's radar if Jurman leaves

Sydney FC AAP
Read
Kerem Bulut

Wanderers fire Bulut amid Thai interest

A-League AAP
Read
Franck Kessie Atalanta

Chelsea chase Kessie; Man Utd after Semedo

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Cologne defender Mavraj joins Hamburg

German Bundesliga Associated Press
Read

West Brom loan McManaman to Sheff. Wed.

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Angelino Tasende has left Manchester City to join Girona on loan.

Angelino, Pablo Maffeo join Girona on loan

Transfers Jonathan Smith
Read

James issues no surprise - Colombia chief

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Sunderland to reject Defoe offer - sources

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read

Gabigol wants to leave Inter - Santos chief

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
 By Glenn Price, Liverpool correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Liverpool should sign Joe Hart to solve 'goalkeeping problem' - Carragher

ESPN FC's Steve Nicol assesses Daniel Sturridge's playing time and explains why Liverpool are the biggest threat to Chelsea.
Shaka Hislop breaks down Liverpool's scintillating attack, but says they must tighten up on defence to be contenders.
Jurgen Klopp praises Stoke for their gameplan, and credits Liverpool for adapting their game in the second half.
Jordan Henderson and Daniel Sturridge praise Liverpool's fight in their 4-1 win over Stoke City.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has urged Reds boss Jurgen Klopp to go out and sign goalkeeper Joe Hart in the January transfer window.

Simon Mignolet replaced Loris Karius as Liverpool's No. 1 earlier this month following a number of high-profile errors that led to the team dropping crucial points in their bid for the Premier League title.

However, Carragher is not convinced by either keeper and says Liverpool should think about making an approach for Hart, currently on loan at Torino after falling out of favour at Manchester City.

"Liverpool have a goalkeeping problem," Carragher told Sky Sports. "It's not just one individual. The reason Karius was brought in was because Simon Mignolet wasn't good enough but [Klopp's] now gone back to him.

"Whenever a Liverpool goalkeeper is asked to make saves he should make, they're going in. Yeah, you can say it's poor defensively but at times you want your goalkeeper to bail you out. That's what he's there for.

Joe Hart is currently on loan at Torino from Manchester City.

"If somebody said to me, 'the window's open, you can go and get Joe Hart,' I would do it. If I was Jurgen Klopp I would do it. It is a great chance Liverpool have got at the moment [to win the league]."

Liverpool recorded their third consecutive league victory on Tuesday with a come-from-behind 4-1 win over Stoke City at Anfield.

The result over the Potters puts second-placed Liverpool six points behind leaders Chelsea.

"It may be different next year, with European football coming in," Carragher added. "Managers have come into this country with another year's experience. [Antonio] Conte is flying but if you think of someone like Pep Guardiola and the investment the other teams are going to have.

"Jurgen Klopp, if you're talking net spend, has virtually spent nothing. He's done a remarkable job but the position Liverpool are in, if they get the chance to get a goalkeeper with Premier League titles, you do it."

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.