Daniel Sturridge: No problems or issues with Liverpool over playing time

Liverpool moved back into second place in the Premier League following a convincing 4-1 win over Stoke.

Daniel Sturridge has said he has no "issues or problems" within the Liverpool camp despite not starting regularly during the 2016-17 campaign due to manager Jurgen Klopp's selection and his ongoing battle with injury.

Sturridge, 27, came on from the bench to add a fourth goal in Liverpool's fightback 4-1 win against Stoke City on Tuesday, and the England international has vowed to keep his positive mindset to help the team in any way he can.

He said: "The most important thing is that I keep my mindset as positive as possible. It is a team game at the end of the day, everyone is going to be needed in the squad. I have not had any issues or problems within the camp.

"I am enjoying my football and when I get my minutes I focus myself, and if I am not in the team I stay positive and give my input when I can.

"It is nice to play and score goals."

The win put Liverpool into second place in the Premier League, six points behind leaders Chelsea and one ahead of Saturday's opponent Manchester City.

Sturridge said the never-give-up attitude is how he and his teammates operate as they seek to return Liverpool to a first Premier League title since the 1989-90 campaign.

"We were very resilient. We never give up, we keep going throughout the game and we know that the hard work is going to pay off at some point," he added.

"That is the most important thing for us.

"It is important that the team keeps going and puts the pressure on."

