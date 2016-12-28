Manchester City's Angelino and Pablo Maffeo join Girona on loan
Manchester City defenders Pablo Maffeo and Angelino have joined Spanish side Girona on loan until the end of the season.
Maffeo, 19, spent the second half of last season on loan at the same club making 13 appearances.
The Barcelona-born right-back returned in the summer and made his City debut in the Champions League playoff second leg with Steaua Bucharest and has started three games in total.
Angelino, 19, made his City debut last season after completing a loan spell with sister club New York City FC.
.@angel_tasende69, nuevo jugador del Girona.El defensa gallego se incorpora en calidad de cedido por el @ManCityES- Girona FC (@GironaFC) December 27, 2016
�� https://t.co/Mi567aAP9W pic.twitter.com/HG6GU84DRX
The left-back has made a further two appearances under new City boss Pep Guardiola this season.
The Spanish pair have found it difficult to get opportunities behind regular full-backs Pablo Zabaleta, Bacary Sagna, Gael Clichy and Aleksandar Kolarov.
But with the first three out of contract at the end of the summer, an impressive loan spell could see them force themselves into Guardiola's thinking for next season.
Girona are currently second in the Segunda Division having narrowly missed out on promotion in their last two seasons.
Jonathan is ESPN FC's Manchester City correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @jonnysmiffy.
Comments
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.