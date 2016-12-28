Previous
Melbourne City FC
Perth Glory
3
3
FT
Game Details
Brighton & Hove Albion
Queens Park Rangers
3
0
FT
Game Details
Derby County
Birmingham City
1
0
FT
Game Details
Liverpool
Stoke City
5:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
7:45 PM UTC Dec 28, 2016
Game Details
 By Jonathan Smith, Man City correspondent
Manchester City's Angelino and Pablo Maffeo join Girona on loan

The FC crew assess Man City's drop-off in form of late, and look to see if Pep Guardiola is the root of their issues.
Kelechi Iheanacho and Yaya Toure say that despite the scoreline showing 3-0, Man City's win over Hull was a tough battle.
Pep Guardiola's men went on a second half rout of Hull City to secure their place second behind table leaders Chelsea.

Manchester City defenders Pablo Maffeo and Angelino have joined Spanish side Girona on loan until the end of the season.

Maffeo, 19, spent the second half of last season on loan at the same club making 13 appearances.

The Barcelona-born right-back returned in the summer and made his City debut in the Champions League playoff second leg with Steaua Bucharest and has started three games in total.

Angelino, 19, made his City debut last season after completing a loan spell with sister club New York City FC.

The left-back has made a further two appearances under new City boss Pep Guardiola this season.

The Spanish pair have found it difficult to get opportunities behind regular full-backs Pablo Zabaleta, Bacary Sagna, Gael Clichy and Aleksandar Kolarov.

But with the first three out of contract at the end of the summer, an impressive loan spell could see them force themselves into Guardiola's thinking for next season.

Girona are currently second in the Segunda Division having narrowly missed out on promotion in their last two seasons.

Jonathan is ESPN FC's Manchester City correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @jonnysmiffy.

