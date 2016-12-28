Sunderland will reject Crystal Palace advances for Jermain Defoe - sources

Previous
Melbourne City FC
Perth Glory
3
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Brighton & Hove Albion
Queens Park Rangers
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Derby County
Birmingham City
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Liverpool
Stoke City
5:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 19/4  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
7:45 PM UTC Dec 28, 2016
Game Details
Home: 19/10  Draw: 23/10  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

West Brom loan McManaman to Sheff. Wed.

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Angelino Tasende has left Manchester City to join Girona on loan.

Angelino, Pablo Maffeo join Girona on loan

Transfers Jonathan Smith
Read

James issues no surprise - Colombia chief

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Sunderland to reject Defoe offer - sources

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read

Gabigol wants Santos return - president

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Poyet: Di Maria deal needs space in squad

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read
Liverpool captain Lucas Leiva

Liverpool to let Lucas join Inter - sources

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Transfer Rater: Promes to Liverpool

Transfers Joel Bailey, Footballwhispers
Read
Jurgen Klopp Liverpool friendly vs Huddersfield Town

Klopp not after quick fix signing in January

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Chelsea's Mikel to sort future soon - source

Chelsea Colin Udoh
Read
Anthony Martial

Man United to rebuff Sevilla Martial loan bid

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
PSG forward Hatem Ben Arfa

Fenerbahce want Ben Arfa on loan - source

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Chelsea won't loan out Batshuayi - Conte

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Leicester prepared to sell Schlupp - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

James won't leave Real in January - Mendes

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Ezequiel Lavezzi

Lavezzi transfer 'not a discussion' - Rivere

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Negredo 'very happy' on loan at Boro

Transfers Adrian Garcia
Read
Philippe Coutinho celebrates his second goal.

PSG keen on Coutinho; Chelsea chase Hart

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Virgil van Dijk

Guardiola rules out January Van Dijk buy

Transfers Jonathan Smith
Read
Morgan Schneiderlin

Pochettino not interested in Schneiderlin

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read
 By Mark Ogden, Senior Football Writer
Share
Tweet
   

Sunderland will reject Crystal Palace advances for Jermain Defoe - sources

David Moyes says it's always hard to play at Old Trafford and was impressed overall with Sunderland's effort.
Jose Mourinho focuses on Man United's impressive second half, but praises Sunderland for their first half effort.
Manchester United get their fourth-straight win in the Premier League behind the performance of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

David Moyes is ready to resist Sam Allardyce's efforts to lure Jermain Defoe to Crystal Palace, sources from Sunderland have told ESPN FC.

Defoe, 34, is Allardyce's leading January target following his appointment as Palace manager last week, but the former England forward will not be sold during the transfer window.

Moyes, who succeeded long-standing friend Allardyce as Sunderland manager in July, insisted last week that Defoe was "priceless" and a crucial part of his plans.

But with Sunderland chief executive Martin Bain admitting earlier this month that Moyes would have no funds to strengthen his relegation-threatened squad next month, the former Manchester United manager could be forced to sell in order to raise money to spend during the transfer window.

Jermain Defoe is under contract with Sunderland until 2019.

Senior figures at Sunderland have made it clear, however, that leading scorer Defoe will not leave the Stadium of Light in January.

Defoe has scored 27 goals in 69 Premier League appearances for Sunderland since quitting MLS outfit Toronto to return to England in January 2015.

The former West Ham United, Portsmouth and Tottenham Hotspur striker scored 13 league goals under Allardyce for Sunderland last season as the club secured unexpected survival following months in the bottom three.

That form prompted calls for an England recall for Defoe, and Allardyce considered the veteran for the international squad during his brief reign as England manager earlier this year.

Sources close to Allardyce have confirmed that the Palace manager was hugely impressed by Defoe's professionalism and contribution during his time in charge at Sunderland, but despite the pair's mutual admiration of each other, the Wearside club are prepared to reject any offers for the player.

Mark Ogden is a senior football writer for ESPN FC. Follow him @MarkOgden_

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.