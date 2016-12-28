Inter Milan's Gabriel Barbosa wants Santos return - president

Previous
Melbourne City FC
Perth Glory
3
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Brighton & Hove Albion
Queens Park Rangers
3
0
LIVE 85'
Game Details
Home: 1/50  Draw: 20/1  Away: 100/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Derby County
Birmingham City
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/11  Draw: 11/4  Away: 9/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Liverpool
Stoke City
5:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 19/4  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
7:45 PM UTC Dec 28, 2016
Game Details
Home: 19/10  Draw: 23/10  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Barbosa wants Santos return - president

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Poyet: Di Maria deal needs space in squad

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read
Liverpool captain Lucas Leiva

Liverpool to let Lucas to join Inter - sources

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Transfer Rater: Promes to Liverpool

Transfers Joel Bailey, Footballwhispers
Read
Jurgen Klopp Liverpool friendly vs Huddersfield Town

Klopp not after quick fix signing in January

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Chelsea's Mikel to sort future soon - source

Chelsea Colin Udoh
Read
Anthony Martial

Man United to rebuff Sevilla Martial loan bid

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
PSG forward Hatem Ben Arfa

Fenerbahce want Ben Arfa on loan - source

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Chelsea won't loan out Batshuayi - Conte

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Leicester prepared to sell Schlupp - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

James won't leave Real in January - Mendes

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Ezequiel Lavezzi

Lavezzi transfer 'not a discussion' - Rivere

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Negredo 'very happy' on loan at Boro

Transfers Adrian Garcia
Read
Philippe Coutinho celebrates his second goal.

PSG keen on Coutinho; Chelsea chase Hart

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Virgil van Dijk

Guardiola rules out January Van Dijk buy

Transfers Jonathan Smith
Read
Morgan Schneiderlin

Pochettino not interested in Schneiderlin

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Barca have deal to sign Valencia's Joao Cancelo

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Clint Dempsey and Nicolas Lodeiro

Dempsey's health affecting Sounders' plans

Seattle Sounders FC ESPN staff
Read
Manolo Gabbiadini

Gabbiadini 'not suited' to Napoli - president

Napoli ESPN staff
Read
Carlos Tevez

Tevez deal will be 'key' for Shenhua - Poyet

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
 By Ben Gladwell
Share
Tweet
   

Inter Milan's Gabriel Barbosa wants Santos return - president

Gabriel Barbosa joined Inter from Santos on a five-year contract.

The president of Brazilian club Santos says that Inter Milan forward Gabriel Barbosa would return to them in a flash this winter after failing to make the breakthrough in Serie A.

'Gabigol' joined Inter Milan during the summer transfer window, but he has made only a handful of brief substitute appearances so far this season. The Nerazzurri may look to loan him out this winter in a bid to give him some match practice and Santos would be more than happy to have him back.

"We talk with Gabigol often and he knows what he has to do," Santos president Modesto Roma told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "If it were up to him, he would already be training with us. But we know he is a responsible person and he is respecting his contract with Inter."

Gabigol's agent Wagner Ribeiro does not believe a return to Santos would be the right move for his client, however. Instead, he believes the 20-year-old should knuckle down and fight for more of the action at Inter.

"I've spoken to him because it's not been a good time for him and he was feeling humiliated," Ribeiro told Gazeta Esportiva. "There are three forms of humiliation he is feeling: physical, moral and psychological

"The strongest is the psychological one. He's not played and he's not had an opportunity. He didn't sign a contract which stated he had to be playing, but we would like to see him given an opportunity. At least he could be given more time, also because they've spent €30 million to have him.

"[The best thing for him is] to stay at Inter, in one of the biggest clubs in the world where there is everything he needs to feel good. He gets on well with his teammates and in the dressing room. So the objective is to stay at Inter, then if he still doesn't play we will see what we can do."

Gabigol has played three times for a combined 20 minutes on the field in Serie A this season, playing only the last four minutes of their 3-0 win over Lazio where his agent said he was incredulous that he had not come on sooner.

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.