Inter Milan's Gabriel Barbosa wants Santos return - president

Gabriel Barbosa joined Inter from Santos on a five-year contract.

The president of Brazilian club Santos says that Inter Milan forward Gabriel Barbosa would return to them in a flash this winter after failing to make the breakthrough in Serie A.

'Gabigol' joined Inter Milan during the summer transfer window, but he has made only a handful of brief substitute appearances so far this season. The Nerazzurri may look to loan him out this winter in a bid to give him some match practice and Santos would be more than happy to have him back.

"We talk with Gabigol often and he knows what he has to do," Santos president Modesto Roma told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "If it were up to him, he would already be training with us. But we know he is a responsible person and he is respecting his contract with Inter."

Gabigol's agent Wagner Ribeiro does not believe a return to Santos would be the right move for his client, however. Instead, he believes the 20-year-old should knuckle down and fight for more of the action at Inter.

"I've spoken to him because it's not been a good time for him and he was feeling humiliated," Ribeiro told Gazeta Esportiva. "There are three forms of humiliation he is feeling: physical, moral and psychological

"The strongest is the psychological one. He's not played and he's not had an opportunity. He didn't sign a contract which stated he had to be playing, but we would like to see him given an opportunity. At least he could be given more time, also because they've spent €30 million to have him.

"[The best thing for him is] to stay at Inter, in one of the biggest clubs in the world where there is everything he needs to feel good. He gets on well with his teammates and in the dressing room. So the objective is to stay at Inter, then if he still doesn't play we will see what we can do."

Gabigol has played three times for a combined 20 minutes on the field in Serie A this season, playing only the last four minutes of their 3-0 win over Lazio where his agent said he was incredulous that he had not come on sooner.

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.