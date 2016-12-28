West Brom loan Callum McManaman to Sheffield Wednesday

Callum McManaman will spend the rest of the season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday.

The 25-year-old has completed a medical and will officially link up with the Owls when the transfer window reopens on Jan. 1.

McManaman was Tony Pulis' first signing when he joined the Baggies in January last year but the Merseysider has not featured in the current campaign.

He made his name with his first club Wigan, with whom he lifted the FA Cup in 2013 having been named man of the match in the final.