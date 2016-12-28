Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp not after quick fix signing in January window

Jurgen Klopp feels every game is a must-win heading into Liverpool's clash with Stoke City.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he will not use the upcoming transfer window for short-term solutions.

Klopp is searching for a player in the final third who fits into his long-term plans and is prepared to make no moves in January if the desired forward is not identified.

Liverpool will be without Sadio Mane for a considerable amount of the season due to his participation at the Africa Nations Cup, while Danny Ings and Philippe Coutinho are currently out on the sidelines due to lengthy injuries.

When asking if he was targeting a winger in next month, Klopp said: "I don't have to say too much about it.

"We should clarify what exactly is a winger. Someone who stays as a winger all the time? There is nothing else to say.

"It should not be a solution only for the winter. Squad building is obviously is a very important and sensitive thing.

"Too much of this, too much of that, it always kills quality. It is good to compete for the position you want to have but if there is absolutely no chance then it kills development that's for sure.

"We are quite sensitive with this and try to do our best. But there is nothing more to say because it is all on its way and if something happens you will be informed immediately."

Meanwhile, a source has told ESPN FC that Inter Milan are interested in signing Liverpool's Lucas Leiva.

The source added that the Serie A side's interest in Lucas "could take a couple of forms" in regards to a loan move or a permanent deal.

The Brazilian, who is currently the club's longest-serving player, has been limited to just six starts in all competitions this season.

