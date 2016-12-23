Fenerbahce make loan offer for PSG's Hatem Ben Arfa - source

Fenerbahce hope PSG will agree to loan out Hatem Ben Arfa, a source says.

Fenerbahce have made an offer to sign Paris Saint-Germain's Hatem Ben Arfa on loan until the end of the season, a source close to the Turkish club has told ESPN FC.

It has been a difficult start to life in the French capital for the versatile 29-year-old, who had trouble with coach Unai Emery's rigorous training regimes shortly after the start of the campaign.

However, Ben Arfa impressed the Spaniard with his positive reaction to the challenge laid down to him by his boss and the former Nice man worked his way back into the squad -- although not back into the starting XI on a regular basis.

The France international has been regularly linked with moves away since he was first dropped from the squad for the Champions League clash against Arsenal.

Fenerbahce have been one of the names frequently mentioned after they tried to sign him while he was a free agent in the summer.

The source said Dick Advocaat's men "want Ben Arfa" and that they have "officially contacted PSG, who have said 'yes'" to a loan move until the end of term.

Fenerbahce are now "waiting for the player's decision" with the French champions set to sign Julian Draxler from Wolfsburg form €35 million, plus a potential €10m in bonuses, once the January transfer window opens.

PSG director of football Patrick Kluivert promised the Ligue 1 giants would be active in the winter market and Ben Arfa and Jese Rodriguez, both summer signings, could be making way for Draxler and one or two other players to reshape Emery's squad ahead of the second half of the season.

Les Parisiens have also been linked with Wolfsburg's Ricardo Rodriguez and River Plate's Lucas Alario ahead of January.

Ben Arfa has only scored once for PSG so far and that was in a 4-1 Trophee des Champions win back in August, while he has only started four Ligue 1 matches and just one more in the Champions League.

