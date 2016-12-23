Leicester prepared to sell Jeffrey Schlupp after squad snub - sources

Goals from Kevin Mirallas and Romelu Lukaku secured the points for Everton at the King Power Stadium.

Journey back to Leicester's remarkable fairytale in 2016, but what can we expect from the Foxes in 2017?

Leicester City are ready to sell Jeffrey Schlupp in January after he was left out of the squad for the Boxing Day clash with Everton, with West Bromwich Albion a possible destination, sources close to the club have told ESPN FC.

Schlupp came close to leaving Leicester last summer after West Brom made several bids for his services only for Leicester to keep hold of the versatile player.

The 24-year-old was keen on a move to The Hawthorns in the summer if he was not going to get regular first-team football at the King Power Stadium.

The Ghana international has made just one Premier League start this season with three other appearances off the bench and he has not been named in the squad for the last four games.

Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri has now given the green light for Schlupp to leave if they receive a suitable offer as he will not stand in his way.

West Brom remain keen on Schlupp as Tony Pulis is a big fan of the player, as he can play in a variety of positions, and the Baggies manager feels he would be a valuable addition to his squad.

Peter O'Rourke is ESPN FC's transfer news correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @SportsPeteO.