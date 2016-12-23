Leicester prepared to sell Jeffrey Schlupp after squad snub - sources

Previous
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester United
Sunderland
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Leicester City
Everton
0
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Swansea City
West Ham United
1
4
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Hull City
Manchester City
0
0
LIVE 59'
Game Details
Highlights
Reading
Norwich City
3
1
FT
Game Details
Newcastle United
Sheffield Wednesday
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Chelsea won't loan out Batshuayi - Conte

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Leicester prepared to sell Schlupp - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

James won't leave Real in January - Mendes

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Ezequiel Lavezzi

Lavezzi transfer 'not a discussion' - Rivere

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Negredo 'very happy' on loan at Boro

Transfers Adrian Garcia
Read
Philippe Coutinho celebrates his second goal.

PSG keen on Coutinho; Chelsea chase Hart

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Virgil van Dijk

Guardiola rules out January Van Dijk buy

Transfers Jonathan Smith
Read
Morgan Schneiderlin

Pochettino not interested in Schneiderlin

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Barca have deal to sign Valencia's Joao Cancelo

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Clint Dempsey and Nicolas Lodeiro

Dempsey's health affecting Sounders' plans

Seattle Sounders FC ESPN staff
Read
Manolo Gabbiadini

Gabbiadini 'not suited' to Napoli - president

Napoli ESPN staff
Read
Carlos Tevez

Tevez deal will be 'key' for Shenhua - Poyet

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Draxler can fulfil potential at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
Chelsea midfielder Oscar

Chinese record broken five times in 2016

Transfers Michael Church
Read

Draxler agrees deal to join PSG in January

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Liverpool ideal club for young stars - Klopp

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read
Virgil van Dijk

Van Dijk eyes playing at 'the highest level'

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Wayne Rooney celebrates his goal against Feyenoord.

Rooney next in line for China payday?

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read

Atlanta signs Garza to 1-year loan deal

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Read

Pulis challenges targets to join West Brom

West Bromwich Albion PA Sport
Read
 By Peter O'Rourke
Leicester prepared to sell Jeffrey Schlupp after squad snub - sources

Goals from Kevin Mirallas and Romelu Lukaku secured the points for Everton at the King Power Stadium.
Journey back to Leicester's remarkable fairytale in 2016, but what can we expect from the Foxes in 2017?

Leicester City are ready to sell Jeffrey Schlupp in January after he was left out of the squad for the Boxing Day clash with Everton, with West Bromwich Albion a possible destination, sources close to the club have told ESPN FC.

Schlupp came close to leaving Leicester last summer after West Brom made several bids for his services only for Leicester to keep hold of the versatile player.

The 24-year-old was keen on a move to The Hawthorns in the summer if he was not going to get regular first-team football at the King Power Stadium.

The Ghana international has made just one Premier League start this season with three other appearances off the bench and he has not been named in the squad for the last four games.

Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri has now given the green light for Schlupp to leave if they receive a suitable offer as he will not stand in his way.

West Brom remain keen on Schlupp as Tony Pulis is a big fan of the player, as he can play in a variety of positions, and the Baggies manager feels he would be a valuable addition to his squad.

Peter O'Rourke is ESPN FC's transfer news correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @SportsPeteO.

