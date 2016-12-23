Previous
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester United
Sunderland
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Leicester City
Everton
0
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Swansea City
West Ham United
1
4
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Hull City
Manchester City
0
0
LIVE 61'
Game Details
Highlights
Reading
Norwich City
3
1
FT
Game Details
Newcastle United
Sheffield Wednesday
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
James Rodriguez won't leave Real Madrid in January - Jorge Mendes

FC's Sid Lowe looks at potential destinations for James now that he could theoretically leave Real Madrid in the summer.
The FC panel address growing rumours that Real Madrid could swoop in on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to replace Karim Benzema.
Cristiano Ronaldo says winning the Club World Cup was a great way to complete a year full of team and individual honours.

James Rodriguez will not leave Real Madrid in the January transfer window, according to his agent Jorge Mendes.

James, 25, joined Madrid from Monaco on a six-year contract following the 2014 World Cup, but the Colombia international has failed to hold down a regular place in the team under a succession of managers.

AS report that Manchester United, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich would be interested if the forward became available, but Mendes has played down the chances of him departing the Bernabeu midseason.

"James will not be leaving Madrid in January," he told AS.

James had previously hinted he could be willing to consider a move.

"I'm happy here, but I want to play more," he said. "I want to stay at Madrid forever, but you have to think about everything and look at your options. I have offers and I've got seven days to think about it."

