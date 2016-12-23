Previous
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 7/20  Draw: 17/4  Away: 10/1 
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 2/5  Draw: 4/1  Away: 8/1 
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 2/9  Draw: 6/1  Away: 14/1 
Leicester City
Everton
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 6/4  Draw: 23/10  Away: 21/10 
Swansea City
West Ham United
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 27/20  Draw: 5/2  Away: 11/5 
Hull City
Manchester City
5:15 PM UTC
Home: 17/2  Draw: 17/4  Away: 4/11 
Reading
Norwich City
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 19/10  Draw: 5/2  Away: 31/20 
Newcastle United
Sheffield Wednesday
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 3/4  Draw: 11/4  Away: 17/4 
 By Ian Holyman
Ezequiel Lavezzi transfer 'is not a subject of discussion' for Nice - Rivere

Nice goalkeeper Yoan Cardinale says his side views their Ligue 1 run similar to Leicester's title-winning campaign
Mario Balotelli headlines Ligue 1 this week as he's scored 8 goals in 8 matches for Nice so far this season.

Nice have denied Ezequiel Lavezzi is their latest transfer target after swooping for Mario Balotelli last summer.

The Ligue 1 leaders sprung one of the surprises of the summer transfer window when they secured the services of Balotelli on a one-year deal.

Lavezzi, who joined Hebei China Fortune from Paris Saint-Germain last February, has been linked to the unlikely Ligue 1 leaders as they reportedly seek to strengthen their position.

Speaking to But Football Club, club president Jean-Pierre Rivere denied the Argentina international would team up with Balotelli at the Allianz Riviera. 

"No," replied Rivere when asked whether his team would pull off another transfer coup. "You're no doubt talking about the rumour that has Ezequiel Lavezzi coming to us.

"We've never talked about this question in the club. I don't know where it has come from or why it persists. For us, Lavezzi is not a subject of discussion.

"There won't be a stunning coup in January. We have a budget, we have to stick to it and not do anything silly."

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman

