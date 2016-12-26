Man City manager Pep Guardiola rules out signing Virgil van Dijk in January

Previous
U.A.N.L
América
12:30 AM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 1
Game Details
Newcastle Jets
Wellington Phoenix FC
6:35 AM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Watford
Crystal Palace
12:30 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 31/20  Draw: 23/10  Away: 2/1 
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 9/2  Away: 10/1 
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 2/5  Draw: 4/1  Away: 8/1 
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 2/9  Draw: 6/1  Away: 14/1 
Leicester City
Everton
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 31/20  Draw: 23/10  Away: 2/1 
Swansea City
West Ham United
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 17/10  Draw: 12/5  Away: 9/5 
Hull City
Manchester City
5:15 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 8/1  Draw: 5/1  Away: 1/3 
Reading
Norwich City
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 15/8  Draw: 12/5  Away: 13/8 
Newcastle United
Sheffield Wednesday
7:45 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 4/6  Draw: 29/10  Away: 5/1 
Next
Morgan Schneiderlin

Pochettino not interested in Schneiderlin

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Virgil van Dijk

Guardiola rules out January Van Dijk buy

Transfers Jonathan Smith
Barca have deal to sign Valencia's Joao Cancelo

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Clint Dempsey and Nicolas Lodeiro

Dempsey's health affecting Sounders' plans

Seattle Sounders FC ESPN staff
Manolo Gabbiadini

Gabbiadini 'not suited' to Napoli - president

Napoli ESPN staff
Carlos Tevez

Tevez deal will be 'key' for Shenhua - Poyet

Transfers ESPN staff
Draxler can fulfil potential at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Chelsea midfielder Oscar

Chinese record broken five times in 2016

Transfers Michael Church
Draxler agrees deal to join PSG in January

Transfers ESPN staff
Liverpool ideal club for young stars - Klopp

Liverpool Glenn Price
Virgil van Dijk

Van Dijk eyes playing at 'the highest level'

Transfers PA Sport
Wayne Rooney celebrates his goal against Feyenoord.

Rooney next in line for China payday?

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Atlanta signs Garza to 1-year loan deal

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Pulis challenges targets to join West Brom

West Bromwich Albion PA Sport
Lloris deal 'biggest step forward' - Poch

Tottenham Hotspur Dan Kilpatrick
Igor Juliao SKC 2014

Juliao joins Sporting KC on loan from Fluminense

Sporting Kansas City Associated Press
Will Bruin Houston Dynamo 160316

Sounders acquire Bruin from Houston

Seattle Sounders Associated Press
Virgil van Dijk

Southampton will resist Van Dijk offers - Puel

Southampton PA Sport
Chelsea midfielder Oscar

Trending: Chelsea agree Oscar sale to China

Latest ESPN staff
Kevin Wimmer

Spurs may consider good Wimmer bid - agent

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
 By Jonathan Smith, Man City correspondent
Man City manager Pep Guardiola rules out signing Virgil van Dijk in January

While not ruling out any January signings, Pep Guardiola explains he's more than confident with his current squad.
The ESPN FC crew question if Virgil van Dijk is the answer to fixing Manchester City's defensive frailties.

MANCHESTER -- Virgil van Dijk won't be moving to Manchester City when the January transfer window opens, according to Pep Guardiola.

Van Dijk, 25, has impressed since he moved to Southampton 18 months ago and has been linked with a £50 million move to the Etihad. The Netherlands international was even pictured in a City shirt this week after being gifted the jersey by a "Secret Santa" teammate at St Mary's. 

City have struggled defensively so far but Guardiola says the only time he will see Van Dijk this season is when his side faces Southampton on April 15.

"Next month, Van Dijk here? We're going to Southampton to play against them. He's not going to come here next month. Impossible," Guardiola told a news conference ahead of City's game with Hull City on Monday.

"He's a Southampton player and we don't want him now. We're going to Southampton to play against them, that's sure."

However, Guardiola hasn't ruled out making a January signing and said he may consider signing a full-back when the transfer window opens.

Asked about adding to his squad, the Spaniard said: "If you ask me today, no. But maybe next week we're going to change and we realise we need something special in one position to keep one more player in that position, especially in the full-backs. But the other positions we are quite happy."

City have been without captain Vincent Kompany for much of the season through injury and they have missed the Belgian's experience and composure.

But Guardiola says he has confidence in John Stones, who has been left out of City's last two games after enduring a tough time in the 4-2 defeat to Leicester City earlier this month.

"It's the first time in his career he played every three days -- it had never happened before with the Champions League and the League Cup and every three days you have to be focused," Guardiola said. "He played a lot. If I didn't have confidence in him he would not have played the games that he played.

"Of course he must improve like [Nicolas] Otamendi must improve, like [Aleksandar] Kolarov must improve and like Vincent [Kompany] is coming back.

"He's young, he has to improve but he's open and he has a lot of personality. When you play in the big teams, the character is there."

Jonathan is ESPN FC's Manchester City correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @jonnysmiffy.

