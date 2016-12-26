Previous
Brisbane Roar
Western Sydney Wanderers
1
1
FT
Game Details
Juventus
AC Milan
(3) 1
(4) 1
FT-Pens
AC Milan wins 4-3 on Penalty Kicks.
Game Details
Dundee
Heart of Midlothian
3
2
FT
Game Details
U.A.N.L
América
12:30 AM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 1
Game Details
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Next
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Julian Draxler to join Paris Saint-Germain from Wolfsburg in January

As PSG close in on Julian Draxler, Gab Marcotti reiterates that his availability coincides with the issues surrounding him.

Wolfsburg attacker Julian Draxler will sign for French champions Paris Saint-Germain next month, the Bundesliga club have announced.

The 23-year-old Germany international has agreed terms on a four-and-a-half-year contract, and will make the move upon completion of a successful medical.

Wolfsburg said in a statement that both clubs would not disclose the value of the deal, but sources told ESPN FC earlier this week that the Ligue 1 giants and the Bundesliga strugglers have now struck a deal of €35 million with the potential to rise by another €10 million in bonuses.

Wolfsburg sporting director Olaf Rebbe told the club's official website: "We've had some very intense but constructive discussions with Paris Saint-Germain, Julian Draxler and his management over the past few days and we're confident to have reached a satisfactory conclusion for all parties."

Coach Valerien Ismael added: "Of course I'm sad to see Julian go, because he's an outstanding footballer. He gave everything in the recent matches against Frankfurt and Gladbach and once again showed how much this club meant to him. I hope his move to France provides him with a fresh challenge."

Draxler started his career with Schalke and enjoyed four promising years at the Veltins-Arena before, having being linked with several top clubs around Europe, making the move to Wolfsburg's Volkswagen Arena. But the German outfit's project has faltered, partly due to the financial impact of VW's emissions scandal, and they find themselves threatened with relegation.

Draxler, a member of Germany's 2014 World Cup-winning squad, had in the past been a target for Arsenal, only for a long-term injury to scupper any chance of a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

