Virgil van Dijk happy at Southampton but eyes playing at 'the highest level'

Virgil van Dijk has told The Times that he remains happy at Southampton but has ambitions to play at "the highest level" amid links with some of the Premier League's biggest clubs.

The Netherlands international has been linked with Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea this season, with the Daily Telegraph reporting on Saturday that Saints have placed a £60 million price tag on their star centre-back.

Van Dijk, 25, is relaxed about the speculation but admits he is no different to any other player in wanting to better himself.

"Everyone says that at 25, the best years are still to come but I am enjoying every bit of it now," he said. "Southampton is a very good club for me, it is an amazing place to be and I am happy to be part of the success.

"Every player in the world has ambitions; I have ambitions like everyone else. I want to get the maximum out of myself as a player. I can improve in every aspect and that takes time. That takes games. That takes playing at the highest level and with the national team.

"The figures you mention about me? I cannot do anything about that. That is football these days. But I don't feel the pressure - no chance."

Southampton, currently seventh in the Premier League table, host Tottenham Hotspur on Dec. 28 and West Bromwich Albion on New Year's Eve.