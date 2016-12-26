Virgil van Dijk happy at Southampton but eyes playing at 'the highest level'

Previous
Brisbane Roar
Western Sydney Wanderers
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Juventus
AC Milan
(3) 1
(4) 1
FT-Pens
AC Milan wins 4-3 on Penalty Kicks.
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Dundee
Heart of Midlothian
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
U.A.N.L
América
12:30 AM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 17/4  Away: 8/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 4/1  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 2/9  Draw: 11/2  Away: 12/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Chelsea midfielder Oscar

Chinese record broken five times in 2016

Transfers Michael Church
Read

Draxler agrees deal to join PSG in January

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Liverpool ideal club for young stars - Klopp

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read
Virgil van Dijk

Van Dijk eyes playing at 'the highest level'

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Wayne Rooney celebrates his goal against Feyenoord.

Rooney next in line for China payday?

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read

Atlanta signs Garza to 1-year loan deal

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Read

Pulis challenges targets to join West Brom

West Bromwich Albion PA Sport
Read

Lloris deal 'biggest step forward' - Poch

Tottenham Hotspur Dan Kilpatrick
Read
Igor Juliao SKC 2014

Juliao joins Sporting KC on loan from Fluminense

Sporting Kansas City Associated Press
Read
Virgil van Dijk

Southampton will resist Van Dijk offers - Puel

Southampton PA Sport
Read
Chelsea midfielder Oscar

Trending: Chelsea agree Oscar sale to China

Latest ESPN staff
Read
Kevin Wimmer

Spurs may consider good Wimmer bid - agent

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read
Mauricio Pochettino embraces Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris during a training session.

Poch praises Lloris commitment to Spurs

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Money is Chinese Super League lure - Klopp

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Spurs stars won't follow Oscar to China - Poch

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Alario agent has talked to PSG's Kluivert

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read
Morgan Schneiderlin

Schneiderlin asked to leave Man Utd - Mou

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read

Ranking Tottenham's contract renewals

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read
Hull City's Robert Snodgrass celebrates after scoring.

Snodgrass, Dawson, Livermore sign deals

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Transfer Rater: Kroos to Juve, Meyer to Spurs

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Virgil van Dijk happy at Southampton but eyes playing at 'the highest level'

The ESPN FC crew question if Virgil van Dijk is the answer to fixing Manchester City's defensive frailties.
Paul Mariner addresses the latest from the rumour mill, which includes talks of Virgil van Dijk departing Southampton.
Relive the top strikes from Week 17, including Jay Rodriguez's stunning volley for Southampton against Bournemouth.

Virgil van Dijk has told The Times that he remains happy at Southampton but has ambitions to play at "the highest level" amid links with some of the Premier League's biggest clubs.

The Netherlands international has been linked with Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea this season, with the Daily Telegraph reporting on Saturday that Saints have placed a £60 million price tag on their star centre-back.

Van Dijk, 25, is relaxed about the speculation but admits he is no different to any other player in wanting to better himself.

"Everyone says that at 25, the best years are still to come but I am enjoying every bit of it now," he said. "Southampton is a very good club for me, it is an amazing place to be and I am happy to be part of the success.

"Every player in the world has ambitions; I have ambitions like everyone else. I want to get the maximum out of myself as a player. I can improve in every aspect and that takes time. That takes games. That takes playing at the highest level and with the national team.

"The figures you mention about me? I cannot do anything about that. That is football these days. But I don't feel the pressure - no chance."

Southampton, currently seventh in the Premier League table, host Tottenham Hotspur on Dec. 28 and West Bromwich Albion on New Year's Eve.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.