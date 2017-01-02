Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/11 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Crystal Palace
Swansea City
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/5  Draw: 14/5  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Stoke City
Watford
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/4  Draw: 11/4  Away: 17/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Osasuna
Eibar
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Valencia
Celta Vigo
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Las Palmas
Atletico Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Deportivo La Coruña
Alavés
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Next

Paris Saint-Germain complete Julian Draxler signing from Wolfsburg

As PSG close in on Julian Draxler, Gab Marcotti reiterates that his availability coincides with the issues surrounding him.
Don Hutchison explains why World Cup winner Julian Draxler might not be the perfect buy for the biggest sides in Europe.

Julian Draxler has officially completed his move from Wolfsburg to Paris Saint-Germain after the French champions confirmed the arrival of the Germany international.

Wolfsburg revealed the 23-year-old was to move to PSG on Dec. 24 and, although PSG acknowledged the announcement, they had said nothing on the move themselves until now.

The Ligue 1 club, however, have now announced that Draxler has completed his move to the French capital and signed a deal with them until 2021.

"It is with great joy and anticipation that I join Paris Saint-Germain," Draxler told the club's official website.

"For the first time in my career, I'm going to discover a new country, a new league, and I'm very proud to take this new step at a club which has become a benchmark in Europe and has signed a lot of great players in recent years. I will do everything to help PSG win new trophies and continue to grow internationally."

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi added: "I am delighted to welcome Julian Draxler to the Paris Saint-Germain family. The transfer of this highly sort after Germany international reconfirms just how attractive our club is to the world's most talented players.

"He has all the qualities to play a major role in the club's project and become a fan favourite. With the signature of Julian Draxler, we are maintaining PSG's extremely high ambitions, where all our supporters want to see their club succeed."

Both clubs have agreed not to disclose the exact financial details of the transaction but a source close to PSG told ESPN FC the deal is an initial €35 million with the potential to rise by another €10m through bonuses.

Draxler was criticised for his attitude with Wolfsburg this season after failing to secure a move away last summer.

Julian Draxler is now a Paris Saint-Germain player.

However, he did assist Mario Gomez's goal in the 2-1 away win over Borussia Monchengladbach in the final match of 2016 -- his final contribution for Die Wolfe.

The versatile attacker started his career with Schalke and spent four promising years at the Veltins-Arena before moving to Wolfsburg.

The German outfit's project has faltered though, partly due to the financial impact of Volkswagen's emissions scandal, and they currently find themselves battling against relegation.

Draxler, a member of Germany's 2014 World Cup-winning squad, was previously a target for Arsenal, only for a long-term injury to end his chances of an Emirates Stadium switch.

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.

