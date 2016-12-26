Hull extend Robert Snodgrass, Michael Dawson and Jake Livermore deals

Robert Snodgrass has signed a new contract with Hull City.

Hull have exercised options to extend the contracts of Michael Dawson, Abel Hernandez, Jake Livermore, Harry Maguire, Andy Robertson and Robert Snodgrass until the summer of 2018.

The Premier League's bottom side have also extended Josh Tymon's scholarship deal for the same amount of time.

��◾️ | Therefore, the players below have had their existing contracts extended through until the summer of 2018 pic.twitter.com/qtWimvN1om - Hull City (@HullCity) December 23, 2016

Snodgrass, the Tigers' top goal scorer this season, has been linked with a move having reportedly turned down a longer contract.

All six were out of contract with the Tigers at the end of the season.