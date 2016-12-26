Previous
Brisbane Roar
Western Sydney Wanderers
1
1
FT
Game Details
Juventus
AC Milan
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Dundee
Heart of Midlothian
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
U.A.N.L
América
12:30 AM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 1
Game Details
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
 By PA Sport
Hull extend Robert Snodgrass, Michael Dawson and Jake Livermore deals

Hull City's Robert Snodgrass celebrates after scoring.
Robert Snodgrass has signed a new contract with Hull City.

Hull have exercised options to extend the contracts of Michael Dawson, Abel Hernandez, Jake Livermore, Harry Maguire, Andy Robertson and Robert Snodgrass until the summer of 2018.

The Premier League's bottom side have also extended Josh Tymon's scholarship deal for the same amount of time.

Snodgrass, the Tigers' top goal scorer this season, has been linked with a move having reportedly turned down a longer contract.

All six were out of contract with the Tigers at the end of the season.

