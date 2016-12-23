PSG and Wolfsburg have agreement for transfer of Julian Draxler - source

Previous
AS Roma
Chievo Verona
2
1
LIVE 85'
Game Details
Home: 1/25  Draw: 12/1  Away: 300/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Fiorentina
Napoli
2
2
LIVE 75'
Game Details
Home: 11/2  Draw: 8/11  Away: 2/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sampdoria
Udinese
0
0
LIVE 82'
Game Details
Home: 11/2  Draw: 2/9  Away: 10/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Torino
Genoa
1
0
LIVE 85'
Game Details
Home: 1/12  Draw: 13/2  Away: 150/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Celta Vigo
UCAM Murcia
1
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Athletic Bilbao
Racing Santander
2
0
LIVE 72'
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Belenenses
Sporting CP
0
0
LIVE 25'
Game Details
Home: 6/1  Draw: 12/5  Away: 8/13 
Odds from bet365
bet365
América
U.A.N.L
3:00 AM UTC Dec 23, 2016
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

PSG reach agreement for Draxler - source

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Trending: Interest mounting in Draxler

Latest ESPN staff
Read
Romelu Lukaku

Lukaku deal no guarantee - Koeman

Everton PA Sport
Read
Hugo Lloris

Lloris extension a huge boost to Tottenham

Tottenham Dan Kilpatrick
Read

John Obi Mikel must remain in Europe

Transfers Colin Udoh
Read
West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet

Bilic: West Ham don't want to sell Payet

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Emanuele Giaccherini in action for Napoli against Inter Milan in Serie A.

Giaccherini 'happy' despite lack of games - agent

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
Alberto Aquilani has played for Roma, Juventus, AC Milan and Fiorentina.

Aquilani set to leave Pescara in January

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Bayern hesitating over Sule asking price

Transfers Mark Rodden
Read
Virgil van Dijk

Van Dijk appears ideal for City

Transfers Jonathan Smith
Read
Christian Pulisic looks toward the sidelines during Dortmund's 1-1 draw with Augsburg.

Pulisic and Draxler options for Liverpool

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Vertonghen is feeling homesick - mother

Tottenham Hotspur Dan Kilpatrick
Read

West Brom make Schneiderlin bid - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Ryan Babel

Babel leaving Deportivo, has new offers

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

'Offers on table' for Lindelof, agent says

Transfers Arindam Rej
Read

Juventus interested in Madrid star James

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Liverpool linked as Draxler mulls options

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Mario Balotelli leaves the pitch following Nice's Ligue 1 win against Dijon.

Balotelli interesting English clubs - Raiola

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring for Dortmund.

Auba in, James out for Real this summer

Real Madrid Rob Train
Read
Arjen Robben

Bayern 'very optimistic' on Robben renewal

Bayern Munich ESPN Staff
Read
 By Jonathan Johnson, PSG Correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

PSG and Wolfsburg have agreement for transfer of Julian Draxler - source

Don Hutchison explains why World Cup winner Julian Draxler might not be the perfect buy for the biggest sides in Europe.

Paris Saint-Germain have reached an agreement with VfL Wolfsburg for the transfer of Julian Draxler, a source close to the French champions has told ESPN FC.

Speculation has been rife for weeks that Les Parisiens want the Germany international and reports in France earlier this week claimed the Qatari-owned club were about to lodge a bid with the player already keen on the switch.

Those claims, among them RMC Sport, were accurate. The Ligue 1 giants and the Bundesliga strugglers have now struck a deal of €35 million with the potential to rise by another €10 million in bonuses for the man from Gladbeck, which both parties find acceptable.

Draxler, 23, has already spoken with PSG's director of football Patrick Kluivert and the source said only the finishing touches are missing from a three or four-and-a-half-year contract at Parc des Princes for the 2014 FIFA World Cup winner.

The versatile attacker has been criticised for his attitude with Wolfsburg this season after failing to secure a move away this summer. But he did assist Mario Gomez's goal in the 2-1 away win over Borussia Monchengladbach on Tuesday -- expected to be his final action for Die Wolfe.

Sources tell ESPN FC only the finishing touches need adding to Julian Draxler's transfer.

Draxler started his career with Schalke 04 and enjoyed four promising years at Veltins-Arena before making the move to Wolfsburg's Volkswagen Arena. But the German outfit's project has faltered, partly due to the financial impact of VW's emissions scandal, and they find themselves threatened with relegation.

The increasingly likely arrival of Draxler has opened the door for Jese Rodriguez to leave Paris in January, and the source confirmed PSG are in talks with the Spaniard's hometown club of UD Las Palmas over a loan deal until the end of the season.

Jese has already agreed to the temporary switch and it is now up to the two clubs to find an agreement.

On top of Draxler, PSG's German business is not done. The source also claimed that Kluivert is doing his best to strike a double deal with Wolfsburg that will see Switzerland international Ricardo Rodriguez join his current teammate in the French capital next month.

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.