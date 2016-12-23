PSG and Wolfsburg have agreement for transfer of Julian Draxler - source

Don Hutchison explains why World Cup winner Julian Draxler might not be the perfect buy for the biggest sides in Europe.

Paris Saint-Germain have reached an agreement with VfL Wolfsburg for the transfer of Julian Draxler, a source close to the French champions has told ESPN FC.

Speculation has been rife for weeks that Les Parisiens want the Germany international and reports in France earlier this week claimed the Qatari-owned club were about to lodge a bid with the player already keen on the switch.

Those claims, among them RMC Sport, were accurate. The Ligue 1 giants and the Bundesliga strugglers have now struck a deal of €35 million with the potential to rise by another €10 million in bonuses for the man from Gladbeck, which both parties find acceptable.

Draxler, 23, has already spoken with PSG's director of football Patrick Kluivert and the source said only the finishing touches are missing from a three or four-and-a-half-year contract at Parc des Princes for the 2014 FIFA World Cup winner.

The versatile attacker has been criticised for his attitude with Wolfsburg this season after failing to secure a move away this summer. But he did assist Mario Gomez's goal in the 2-1 away win over Borussia Monchengladbach on Tuesday -- expected to be his final action for Die Wolfe.

Draxler started his career with Schalke 04 and enjoyed four promising years at Veltins-Arena before making the move to Wolfsburg's Volkswagen Arena. But the German outfit's project has faltered, partly due to the financial impact of VW's emissions scandal, and they find themselves threatened with relegation.

The increasingly likely arrival of Draxler has opened the door for Jese Rodriguez to leave Paris in January, and the source confirmed PSG are in talks with the Spaniard's hometown club of UD Las Palmas over a loan deal until the end of the season.

Jese has already agreed to the temporary switch and it is now up to the two clubs to find an agreement.

On top of Draxler, PSG's German business is not done. The source also claimed that Kluivert is doing his best to strike a double deal with Wolfsburg that will see Switzerland international Ricardo Rodriguez join his current teammate in the French capital next month.

