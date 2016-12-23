Previous
AS Roma
Chievo Verona
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 17/4  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Fiorentina
Napoli
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/4  Draw: 13/5  Away: 1/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sampdoria
Udinese
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/1  Draw: 5/2  Away: 14/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Torino
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/4  Draw: 11/4  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Celta Vigo
UCAM Murcia
7:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Athletic Bilbao
Racing Santander
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Belenenses
Sporting CP
9:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 6/1  Draw: 10/3  Away: 4/9 
Odds from bet365
bet365
América
U.A.N.L
3:00 AM UTC Dec 23, 2016
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

 By Ben Gladwell
Share
Tweet
   

Napoli's Emanuele Giaccherini 'happy' despite lack of playing time - agent

Emanuele Giaccherini in action for Napoli against Inter Milan in Serie A.
Emanuele Giaccherini has not been a regular starter for Napoli.

Emanuele Giaccherini's agent says his client is happy to stay at Napoli, even if he is not playing as often as he might have expected.

Giaccherini, 31, joined the Azzurri in the summer, but he has yet to start a game in Serie A this season, making eight brief substitute appearances.

He might make his first start against Fiorentina on Wednesday night, but his agent Furio Valcareggi says he is happy.

"Giaccherini's fine and there are no problems or any temptations [to leave]," he told Radio Kiss Kiss. "Napoli's a beautiful place. He's not getting much of a game, but it is fine. Who knows if he will start this game -- [coach Maurizio] Sarri does not give any indications, not even in training."

Napoli could move to within five points of league leaders Juventus with a win over Fiorentina, who Valcareggi believes have Sarri on their list of candidates to replace current coach Paolo Sousa, with pressure mounting on the Portuguese coach.

"There's a bit of fear in Florence about this game," he said. "They recognise how good Napoli are because they are the team who play the best football in all of Italy and this leads to apprehension.

"At the end of the year, there will be a mutually-agreed divorce between Fiorentina and Paolo Sousa, and everybody is looking at Sarri, as you do when somebody has a beautiful girlfriend. The coach of Fiorentina next year is already in a job and you cannot get away from these four or five names: [Walter] Mazzarri, [Ivan] Juric, [Luciano] Spalletti and Sarri."

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.

