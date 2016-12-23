West Ham 'do not want to sell' France star Dimitri Payet - Slaven Bilic

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic has insisted French playmaker Dimitri Payet is fully committed to the Hammers.

Payet, 29, said on Monday that he was "ambitious" and that he does "miss the Champions League" and wants to be "playing for important things." It was taken as an indication that he would be open to offers with the January transfer window about to open.

The France international, who has more Premier League assists than any other player in 2016, is contracted to the Hammers until 2021. He signed that long-term deal in February, and Bilic is adamant the Hammers have no intention of letting their star man leave.

"We do not want to sell him -- he is our top player," Bilic said. "We said the same the last window and now all the speculation starts again. He's got a contract with us, a long contract and I'll say what I always say: we don't want to sell him.

"West Ham have given a strong statement that we want to keep our best player. You can't stop speculation; great players always attract attention when the window comes. We always knew this would happen, that there would be stories, rumours in the media. This is why it's important for the club to say this, but it's nothing new.

Dimitri Payet has set up 14 Premier League goals in 2016.

"I've spoken to Dimi a few times and I know what these interviews are like. When I was a player I had them too and if you don't say 'no way' [about a transfer link] it doesn't mean you aren't committed. I was committed to all my clubs. I played my best football when other clubs showed interest in me because that gave me proof that I was doing good.

"There's nothing wrong in saying he misses the Champions League. He's training hard, he knows that we want him to stay, he has status here. On the other hand he's very ambitions and that's why he's a great player. He wants to compete with the best but he is competing with the best because he is playing in the Premier League."

Captain Mark Noble has said that the club cannot afford to lose Payet in January, while the player has also indicated he would not rule out a return to Marseille to be part of their "interesting" new project.

Rather than lose his best player, Bilic is looking to strengthen "a couple of positions" in the winter window.

"Like all the other managers I'm not crazy about the January transfer window but you plan your team in May, June, July and then a lot of things like injuries come up for [Diafra] Sakho [out injured for up to eight weeks]," he said.

"We've had a few injuries, that's why the January transfer window is good but I'm not a big friend of big things in January but one player or a couple of players I get to fill a gap with loans until the end of the season or, even better, to find something permanent that is also good.

"So we're going to try to do a couple of positions. If something really good becomes available then we're going to try to do it."

