Bayern Munich's move for Niklas Sule could be jeopardised by asking price

The FC crew discuss what Bayern Munich's victory over RB Leipzig means for Carlo Ancelotti and his team moving forward.

Carlo Ancelotti praises Bayern Munich's performance in their dominant victory over 10-man Leipzig.

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has warned that the German champions' bid to sign defender Niklas Sule could fall through due to Hoffenheim's reported asking price of €25 million.

Unbeaten this season, Hoffenheim are in no rush to sell Sule, 21, who has been strongly linked with Bayern in recent weeks. The centre-back is under contract with Hoffenheim until 2019, although he is reported to have agreed terms on a five-year deal with Bundesliga leaders Bayern.

Sources told ESPN FC last month that Chelsea are also interested in the recently capped Germany international and Hoeness has conceded that a summer move to Bayern is not a formality.

Niklas Sule is under contract with Hoffenheim until 2019.

"There are still major problems," he told kicker. "The transfer fee could seriously jeopardise the deal."

Kicker claims that AC Milan, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain are also tracking the situation.

Versatile Hoffenheim player Sebastian Rudy is also reported to be joining Bayern next summer.

Mark covers European football for ESPN FC. Twitter: @mrodden