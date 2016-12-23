West Brom make £18m bid for Man Utd's Morgan Schneiderlin - sources

Tony Pulis is satisfied with West Brom's start to the season, but wants to add a player or two to the squad in January.

West Bromwich Albion have made a club record £18 million bid for Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, sources close to the Baggies have told ESPN FC.

The sources said West Brom manager Tony Pulis has made Schneiderlin his top target during the January transfer window.

The France midfielder has found himself well down the pecking order at Old Trafford under Jose Mourinho, making just eight appearances in all competitions this season.

The sources said Pulis had spoken to Mourinho about Schneiderlin after West Brom's defeat to United at The Hawthorns last weekend, with the United boss giving the go-ahead for him to move on.

Everton are also weighing up a move for Schneiderlin, who worked with their manager Ronald Koeman at Southampton.

