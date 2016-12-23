Agent: There are offers on the table for Victor Lindelof, amid Man United link

Zlatan Ibrahimovic says Victor Lindelof is good enough for Man United and other European top clubs.

Benfica defender Victor Lindelof's agent Hasan Cetinkaya has said that there are "offers on the table" for the player.

Sources close to Manchester United have told ESPN FC that the club are ready to fast-track attempts to sign Lindelof, 22, having originally planned to move for him next summer.

Cetinkaya told Aftonbladet in Sweden: "Victor doesn't have a deal with any club. Victor still has a contract with Benfica.

"I can't comment on specific clubs. I can only say that there are offers on Benfica's table, which they can assess. And I will have a meeting with Benfica, too.

"Victor is young and is already playing for a big club that are fighting for titles and advanced in the Champions League. He has a key role in the club, you have to be careful and think things through. It's about considering what is best for him at the moment."

On Wednesday, Sweden defender Lindelof played for Portuguese champions Benfica against Rio Ave, helping them to a 2-0 win.

