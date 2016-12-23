Previous
AS Roma
Chievo Verona
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Fiorentina
Napoli
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Sampdoria
Udinese
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Torino
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Celta Vigo
UCAM Murcia
7:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 0
Game Details
Athletic Bilbao
Racing Santander
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Belenenses
Sporting CP
9:00 PM UTC
Game Details
América
U.A.N.L
3:00 AM UTC Dec 23, 2016
Leg 1
Game Details
 By Arindam Rej, Man United correspondent
Agent: There are offers on the table for Victor Lindelof, amid Man United link

Zlatan Ibrahimovic says Victor Lindelof is good enough for Man United and other European top clubs.
The ESPN FC guys break down Michael Carrick's recent form and explain why he's vital to Manchester United's success.
Jose Mourinho had high praise for Zlatan Ibrahimovic after the striker led the way for another Man United victory.
Steve Nicol credits Man United for adding another win, but attests that Zlatan Ibrahimovic should've been dealt a red card.

Benfica defender Victor Lindelof's agent Hasan Cetinkaya has said that there are "offers on the table" for the player.

Sources close to Manchester United have told ESPN FC that the club are ready to fast-track attempts to sign Lindelof, 22, having originally planned to move for him next summer.

Cetinkaya told Aftonbladet in Sweden: "Victor doesn't have a deal with any club. Victor still has a contract with Benfica.

"I can't comment on specific clubs. I can only say that there are offers on Benfica's table, which they can assess. And I will have a meeting with Benfica, too.

"Victor is young and is already playing for a big club that are fighting for titles and advanced in the Champions League. He has a key role in the club, you have to be careful and think things through. It's about considering what is best for him at the moment."

On Wednesday, Sweden defender Lindelof played for Portuguese champions Benfica against Rio Ave, helping them to a 2-0 win.

Arindam is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @ARejSport.

