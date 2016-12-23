Julian Draxler mulls options amid PSG, Arsenal and Liverpool links

Don Hutchison explains why World Cup winner Julian Draxler might not be the perfect buy for the biggest sides in Europe.

Wolfsburg midfielder Julian Draxler has told Bild he is "in talks with a couple of clubs" amid reports Liverpool have joined Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in the race for his services.

Kicker magazine has reported that PSG are the only club in direct contact with Wolfsburg over Draxler but Arsenal and Liverpool are also contenders to sign the Germany international. The Times also reported that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is interested on Thursday.

Juventus, who had been close to signing Draxler before he left Schalke in 2015, have said they will not be making a move for the 23-year-old.

Draxler told Bild: "I am in talks with a couple of clubs, but so far no decision has been made. We will all sit down and make a sensible decision that is suitable for us."

Julian Draxler is expected to leave Wolfsburg in January.

Draxler has been strongly linked with PSG by French paper L'Equipe in recent weeks, but the clubs have yet to agree a transfer fee. Kicker reported that Wolfsburg are holding out for up to €45 million, and the Ligue 1 champions are only prepared to offer €30m.

The 2014 World Cup winner made what appears set to be his final appearance for Wolfsburg in their 2-1 win at Borussia Monchengladbach on Tuesday.

"He showed his potential and his worth for us," Wolfsburg's new sporting director Olaf Rebbe told kicker, and he indicated that Draxler will not be allowed to leave in a cut-price deal when referencing "the high value he has for us."

Draxler joined Wolfsburg from Schalke for a reported €36m initial fee in 2015 following Kevin De Bruyne's sale to Manchester City, but both he and the club have struggled to match expectations, with an eighth-place finish in 2015-16 proving a huge disappointment after ending the previous campaign as runners-up to Bayern Munich.

He had been told he would have to stay at the Volkswagen Arena in the summer but then-director of sport Klaus Allofs said earlier this month that Wolfsburg were ready to listen to offers for a player who has been booed by the club's fans this season.

