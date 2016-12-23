Mario Balotelli attracting interest from Premier League clubs - Mino Raiola

Previous
AS Roma
Chievo Verona
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 17/4  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Fiorentina
Napoli
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/4  Draw: 13/5  Away: 1/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sampdoria
Udinese
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/1  Draw: 5/2  Away: 14/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Torino
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/5  Draw: 27/10  Away: 7/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Celta Vigo
UCAM Murcia
7:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Athletic Bilbao
Racing Santander
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Belenenses
Sporting CP
9:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/1  Draw: 7/2  Away: 2/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
América
U.A.N.L
3:00 AM UTC Dec 23, 2016
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Trending: Interest mounting in Draxler

Latest ESPN staff
Read
West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet

Bilic: West Ham don't want to sell Payet

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Emanuele Giaccherini in action for Napoli against Inter Milan in Serie A.

Giaccherini 'happy' despite lack of games - agent

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Bayern hesitating over Sule asking price

Transfers Mark Rodden
Read
Virgil van Dijk

Van Dijk appears ideal for City

Transfers Jonathan Smith
Read
Christian Pulisic looks toward the sidelines during Dortmund's 1-1 draw with Augsburg.

Pulisic and Draxler options for Liverpool

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Vertonghen is feeling homesick - mother

Tottenham Hotspur Dan Kilpatrick
Read

West Brom make Schneiderlin bid - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Ryan Babel

Babel leaving Deportivo, has new offers

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

'Offers on table' for Lindelof, agent says

Transfers Arindam Rej
Read

Juventus interested in Madrid star James

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Liverpool linked as Draxler mulls options

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Mario Balotelli leaves the pitch following Nice's Ligue 1 win against Dijon.

Balotelli interesting English clubs - Raiola

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring for Dortmund.

Auba in, James out for Real this summer

Real Madrid Rob Train
Read
Arjen Robben

Bayern 'very optimistic' on Robben renewal

Bayern Munich ESPN Staff
Read
Virgil van Dijk

Man City open talks over £50m Van Dijk

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read

Mourinho limiting January signings to one

Manchester United PA Sport
Read

Aduriz agrees to extend deal with Athletic

Athletic Bilbao PA Sport
Read

Mou: Lindelof link with United is 'normal'

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Minnesota agrees fee for Ibarra - source

Minnesota United Austin Lindberg
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Mario Balotelli attracting interest from Premier League clubs - Mino Raiola

Mario Balotelli was sent off for the second time this season as Nice played to a scoreless draw against Bordeaux.
Mario Balotelli headlines Ligue 1 this week as he's scored 8 goals in 8 matches for Nice so far this season.

Agent Mino Raiola says he has already "had talks with English clubs" about a return to the Premier League for Mario Balotelli.

Balotelli, 26, has rediscovered his form after joining Ligue 1 side Nice on a free transfer in the summer, scoring eight goals in nine appearances to help Les Aiglons to a two-point lead at the top of the table going into the winter break.

But the former Liverpool and Manchester City striker has suffered disciplinary problems too, picking up eight yellow cards in all competitions and has been sent off twice. His red card at Lorient in October was rescinded after the referee admitted he made a mistake, but he will be suspended after kicking out at Bordeaux's Igor Lewczuk in injury time on Wednesday.

Raiola told talkSPORT earlier on Wednesday that he could be back in English football.

Mario Balotelli leaves the pitch following Nice's Ligue 1 win against Dijon.
Mario Balotelli has scored eight goals in Ligue 1 this season.

"We've already had talks with English clubs, but it's really too early to say," Raiola said. "We want to keep it day-by-day with Mario.

"For Mario I always knew it [goals] will come. He was in his last year at Liverpool and he was very stable and not so emotional anymore.

"I still think it's a shame that [Jurgen] Klopp didn't give him a fair chance, but Mario is proving to himself, more than to others, what he can do.

"It's his career -- I think he understands a lot of things and he knows what he did as a mistake in the past.

"But it's useless to look back, it's only useful to look forward."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.