Mario Balotelli attracting interest from Premier League clubs - Mino Raiola

Mario Balotelli was sent off for the second time this season as Nice played to a scoreless draw against Bordeaux.

Mario Balotelli headlines Ligue 1 this week as he's scored 8 goals in 8 matches for Nice so far this season.

Agent Mino Raiola says he has already "had talks with English clubs" about a return to the Premier League for Mario Balotelli.

Balotelli, 26, has rediscovered his form after joining Ligue 1 side Nice on a free transfer in the summer, scoring eight goals in nine appearances to help Les Aiglons to a two-point lead at the top of the table going into the winter break.

But the former Liverpool and Manchester City striker has suffered disciplinary problems too, picking up eight yellow cards in all competitions and has been sent off twice. His red card at Lorient in October was rescinded after the referee admitted he made a mistake, but he will be suspended after kicking out at Bordeaux's Igor Lewczuk in injury time on Wednesday.

Raiola told talkSPORT earlier on Wednesday that he could be back in English football.

Mario Balotelli has scored eight goals in Ligue 1 this season.

"We've already had talks with English clubs, but it's really too early to say," Raiola said. "We want to keep it day-by-day with Mario.

"For Mario I always knew it [goals] will come. He was in his last year at Liverpool and he was very stable and not so emotional anymore.

"I still think it's a shame that [Jurgen] Klopp didn't give him a fair chance, but Mario is proving to himself, more than to others, what he can do.

"It's his career -- I think he understands a lot of things and he knows what he did as a mistake in the past.

"But it's useless to look back, it's only useful to look forward."

